Another former South Korean president faces criminal charges

"We will thoroughly retrieve the criminal proceeds that were accumulated by Lee through illegal means," prosecutor Han Dong-hoon said.

Lee was detained in late March but has since refused to be interrogated by prosecutors.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has denounced the investigation as a "political revenge".

If convicted of all the allegations, the septuagenarian Lee could be jailed for life, Yonhap news agency reported.

His trial is expected to begin next month, said Yonhap.

South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison after their time in power — usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

All four former South Korean presidents who are still alive have now been charged or convicted for criminal offences.

Conservative Lee’s successor Park was sentenced to 24 years in prison and fined millions of dollars last week for bribery and abuse of power.

She was ousted last year over a nationwide corruption scandal that prompted massive street protests.

Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, former army generals who served as president through the 1980s to the early 1990s, served jail terms for corruption and treason after leaving office.