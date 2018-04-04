China vows to hit back against Trump tariffs ‘with equal intensity’
Washington/Beijing — China condemned the US on Wednesday as the Trump administration pushed ahead with plans to slap tariffs on about $50bn of Chinese industrial and hi-tech products, and vowed imminent countermeasures in the escalating trade dispute.
The US government hours earlier unveiled a detailed breakdown of about 1,300 Chinese industrial, transport and medical goods that could be subject to 25% duties, ranging from light-emitting diodes to chemicals and machine parts.
The move, broadly flagged last month, is aimed at forcing Beijing to address what Washington says is deeply entrenched theft of US intellectual property and forced technology transfer from US companies to Chinese competitors — charges Chinese officials deny.
China’s Commerce Ministry said it "will soon take measures of equal intensity and scale against US goods", and Beijing’s ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Zhang Xiangchen, urged members to "join with China in firmly resisting US protectionism".
The ministry did not reveal any specific countermeasures but economists widely view imports of US soybeans, aircraft and machinery as prime targets for retaliation.
The trade showdown between the world’s largest economies has fuelled markets’ fear that they could spiral into a trade war, crushing global growth.
The sense of uncertainty persisted on Wednesday, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flickering between positive and negative territory, though Chinese shares rose on hopes that final measures will be watered down after negotiations.
The tariff list from the office of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer followed China’s imposition of tariffs on $3bn worth of US fruits, nuts, pork and wine to protest against new US steel and aluminium tariffs imposed last month by President Donald Trump.
Publication of the list starts a public comment and consultation period that is expected to last about two months.
Many consumer electronics products such as cellphones made by Apple and laptops made by Dell were excluded, as were footwear and clothing, drawing a sigh of relief from retailers who had feared higher costs for American consumers.
A US industry source said the list was somewhat unexpected in that it largely exempted major consumer-grade technology products, one of China’s major export categories to the US.
The source said the "tech industry will feel like overall it dodged a bullet", but traditional industrial goods manufacturers, along with pharmaceuticals and medical device firms, could suffer.
Many US business groups support Trump’s efforts to stop the theft of US intellectual property, but have questioned whether tariffs are the right approach.
They warn that disruption to supply chains that rely on Chinese components will ultimately raise costs for consumers.
"Tariffs are one proposed response, but they are likely to create new challenges in the form of significant added costs for manufacturers and American consumers," National Association of Manufacturers president Jay Timmons said.
Algorithm
The office of the US Trade Representative developed the tariff targets using a computer algorithm designed to choose products that would inflict maximum pain on Chinese exporters, but limit the damage to US consumers.
A US Trade Representative official said the list underwent an initial scrub by removing products identified as likely to cause disruptions to the US economy and those that needed to be excluded for legal reasons.
"The remaining products were ranked according to the likely impact on US consumers, based on available trade data involving alternative country sources for each product," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
The office of the US Trade Representative said the tariff list targeted products that benefited from China’s industrial policies, including the "Made in China 2025" programme, which aims to replace advanced technology imports with domestic products in strategic industries, such as advanced information technology, robotics and pharmaceuticals.
Such policies coerce American companies into transferring their technology and intellectual property to Chinese enterprises and "bolster China’s stated intention of seizing economic leadership in advanced technology as set forth in its industrial plans", the US Trade Representative said.
Many products in those segments appear on the list, including antibiotics and industrial robots and aircraft parts.
The US Trade Representative did include some key consumer products from China, including flat-panel television sets and motor vehicles, both electric and gasoline-powered with engines of three litres or less.
A Reuters analysis that compared listed products with 2017 Census Bureau import data showed $3.9bn in flat-panel television imports, and $1.4bn in vehicle imports from China.
Among vehicles likely to be hit with tariffs is General Motors’ Buick Envision sport-utility vehicle, which is assembled in China and sold in the US. Volvo, owned by China’s Geely Motors, also exports Chinese-built vehicles to the US.
More than 200 products on the list were not imported into the US at all last year, including large aircraft and communication satellites, while some categories were highly unlikely ever to be imported, such as China-made "mortars" and "grenade launchers".
The US Trade Representative has scheduled a May 15 public hearing on the tariffs, which were announced as the result of an investigation under Section 301 of the 1974 US Trade Act.
China ran a $375bn goods trade surplus with the US in 2017, a figure that Trump has demanded be cut by $100bn.
In a break from its usual rhetoric, the Chinese Commerce Ministry’s statement did not call for talks to resolve trade differences.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.