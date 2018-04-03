World / Asia

FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Malaysia passes ‘fake news’ legislation

03 April 2018 - 06:02 Agency Staff
Malaysian leader Najib Razak. Picture: REUTERS
Malaysian leader Najib Razak. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia has approved a law against "fake news" that would provide for prison of up to six years for offenders, shrugging off critics who say it is aimed at curbing dissent and free speech before an election.

Prime Minister Najib Razak’s government secured a simple majority in parliament on Monday to pass the Anti-Fake News 2018 bill, which sets out fines of up to 500,000 ringgit (R1.4m) and a maximum six years in jail.

The first draft of the bill had proposed jail of up to 10 years.

The government said the law would not impinge on freedom of speech and cases under it would be handled through an independent court process.

"This law aims to protect the public from the spread of fake news, while allowing freedom of speech as provided for under the constitution," Law Minister Azalina Othman Said said.

The law defines fake news as "news, information, data and reports which is or are wholly or partly false" and includes features, visuals and audio recordings. It covers digital publications and social media and will apply to offenders who maliciously spread "fake news" inside and outside Malaysia, including foreigners, if Malaysia or a citizen were affected.

Co-opted by US President Donald Trump, the term "fake news" has quickly become part of the standard repertoire of leaders in authoritarian countries to describe media reports and organisations critical of them. The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, had earlier on Monday urged the government not to rush the legislation through parliament.

"I urge the government to reconsider the bill and open it up to regular and genuine public scrutiny before taking any further steps," David Kaye said in a Twitter post. Other countries in Southeast Asia, including Singapore and the Philippines, are considering how to tackle "fake news" but human rights activists fear that laws against it could be used to stifle free speech.

Malaysia is among the first few countries to introduce a law against it. Germany approved a plan in 2017 to fine social media networks if they failed to remove hateful postings.

Malaysia already has an arsenal of laws, including a colonial-era Sedition Act, that have been used to clamp down on unfavourable news and social media posts.

News reports and social media posts on a multibillion-dollar scandal have hounded Najib, who faces a tough general election in 2018 that could be called in days.

Reuters

Fat ladies of Facebook and Co still not singing at the technology stocks party

What's more, the Nasdaq 100 Index is actually the only major US stock benchmark still in the green this quarter
Business
2 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Liars, fools and snoops: tech giants fail users

Users and the media have for years demanded greater transparency and simplicity in privacy settings
Opinion
2 days ago

Singapore squares up to human rights group over ‘fake news’

Singapore’s measures mirror efforts in various countries to tackle false information amid growing questions about the influence of internet ...
World
5 days ago

Malaysia’s bill outlawing fake news raises concern about media freedom

Plans to impose fines and jail terms on anyone who publishes ‘fake news’ come as the president faces widespread criticism over a scandal ...
World
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Britain bans all sales of ivory with unlimited ...
World / Europe
2.
UN reviewing conflicting reports of Afghan ...
World / Asia
3.
Rare Qing Dynasty bowl fetches $30m within minutes
World / Asia
4.
India in about-turn on punishing journalists for ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.