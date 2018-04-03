World / Asia

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Japan’s business confidence sinks

03 April 2018 - 06:01 Agency Staff
Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISTOCK
Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISTOCK

Tokyo — Japanese business sentiment worsened for the first time in two years in the quarter to March, a central bank survey showed on Monday, as rising raw materials and labour costs weigh on an otherwise steady economic recovery.

A strong yen and simmering fears of a trade war, triggered by US President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, could further undermine corporate morale if threats of retaliation escalate, analysts say.

But few analysts expect the economic recovery to falter as confidence remains at a decade-high and companies plan to increase capital expenditure.

"Yen gains since late January have eroded manufacturers’ sentiment, but solid global economic fundamentals helped offset the pain. Overall, you can say business confidence held firm," said Yuichiro Nagai, a Barclays Securities economist.

"Fears of a global trade war have had a limited impact on business sentiment so far. But depending on development of US trade policy, protectionism could weigh on the outlook." An index measuring big manufacturers’ confidence fell by two points to plus 24 in March, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly "tankan" survey showed, matching a median market forecast of plus 25.

Nonmanufacturers’ sentiment worsened by two points to plus 23 against a median forecast of plus 24, deteriorating for the first time in six quarters.

Both big manufacturers and nonmanufacturers forecast business conditions would sour three months ahead, the tankan showed, reflecting looming uncertainty over the fallout from Trump’s trade policy and a strong yen.

"This should not be taken as a turning point for Japan’s eco-nomy although sentiment deteriorated slightly," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"Concerns are high over possible retaliation against US tariffs, but the global economy remains in a gradual recovery, which is good for Japan’s value-added exports." About 70% of companies replied to the survey by March 12, after Trump unveiled steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports but before his announcement of anti-China tariffs.

Big manufacturers expect the dollar to move about ¥109.66 on average during the year that began in April, much weaker than the present ¥106.

If the yen’s gains continue, manufacturers may be forced to cut their optimistic profit forecasts — a worry for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is pursuing growth with reflationist policies.

Labour shortages 

Labour shortages weighed on sentiment as economic recovery and a dwindling working-age population push the jobless rate to a 25-year low.

A tankan index measuring capacity constraints showed that companies saw the job market at its tightest since 1991.

"Labour shortages are having a negative impact, particularly on labour-intensive service-sector firms," said Satoshi Osanai, senior economist at Daiwa Institute of Research.

He said rising wages could stoke a "virtuous growth cycle" of consumer spending, rising prices and increased investment if companies could pass on their higher costs to generate profit.

"The key to making this happen is whether consumers are willing to spend their increased earnings, but so far there’s little sign of that happening."

Slow wage growth and companies’ reluctance to raise prices have kept inflation well below the Bank of Japan’s elusive 2% target.

Reuters

Japan’s economy grew a lot faster than initially estimated — but no policy change expected

Sluggish wages mean the Bank of Japan is unlikely to bring forward a debate on exiting its stimulus programme
World
26 days ago

Business ties between China and Japan are improving

Five years ago, anti-Japanese demonstrations in China hurt trade and investment, now, Japan’s Abe says both sides should ‘work ...
World
4 months ago

ANALYSIS: Kim’s secret visit to China sends a strong message to Trump ahead of their talks

China appears to be back on North Korea’s side — which analysts say should have the Trump White House very worried
World
6 days ago

FT COMMENT: Donald Trump cannot change China without help

Despite his crowing, Trump is highly unlikely to win the trade war he is creating
Opinion
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Britain bans all sales of ivory with unlimited ...
World / Europe
2.
UN reviewing conflicting reports of Afghan ...
World / Asia
3.
Rare Qing Dynasty bowl fetches $30m within minutes
World / Asia
4.
India in about-turn on punishing journalists for ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.