India seeks US tariff waiver as ‘exports are no security risk’

New Delhi — India has asked the US to exempt it from higher tariffs on steel and aluminium, saying Indian exports of the two products did not pose a security threat to the US, three government officials said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump suspended tariffs for Argentina, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Canada, Mexico and the EU until May 1 2018, as discussions continue.

The administration said any country not on the list could discuss with Washington ways to tackle US national security concerns caused by imports of steel from that country.

India’s trade ministry has written to the US government, asking that it also be exempted from the 25% levy on steel and 10% on aluminium. The US cited national security and economic interests to justify the tariffs — grounds, experts said, that were primarily aimed at China.

"The tariffs will definitely affect our exports. And, clearly, as far as the quantum is concerned and the type of steel is concerned, there is no such thing as a security threat to the US," Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh said.