China to create one of the world’s largest propaganda broadcasters: Voice of China

Singapore — China has approved the creation of one of the world’s largest propaganda machines as it looks to improve its global image, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The new broadcaster will be called Voice of China, the person said, mimicking the US government-funded Voice of America that started up during the Second World War to advance American interests.

Bloomberg News had previously reported the new entity would be created through merging China Central Television (CCTV), China Radio International and China National Radio. The combined group is designed to strengthen the party’s ability to shape public opinion and would serve as a key vehicle for China to project its image to the world, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the changes haven’t been publicly announced.

The effort to boost China’s propaganda reach comes at a time of increased sensitivity in the West to Russian efforts to influence their political discourse with outlets such as RT, the network formerly known as Russia Today. CCTV currently has more than 70 bureaux overseas, while China Radio International broadcasts in more than 60 languages.

The change is part of President Xi Jinping’s sweeping government overhaul to give the party greater control over everything from financial services to manufacturing to entertainment. The country’s State Council Information Office, which represents the central government, said on Tuesday it didn’t have information related to the issue.