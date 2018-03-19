US and Asian allies hold talks on ‘complete denuclearisation’ of Korean peninsula

World / Asia

Seoul — The national security advisers of the US, South Korea and Japan met over the weekend to discuss North Korea and the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Monday.

The two days of meetings could also help prepare the way for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

They were the latest in a flurry of diplomatic activity spanning Asia, the US and Europe before North Korea’s planned summits with the South and the US.

South Korea’s National Security Office chief, Chung Eui-yong, met US national security adviser HR McMaster and Japan’s national security adviser, Shotaro Yachi, to discuss summit meetings between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Blue House in Seoul said.

They also discussed the possible meeting between Trump and Kim, it said.

The security advisers from the three countries talked about the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula", and agreed that "it was important to not repeat the mistakes of the past" and to work together closely, the Blue House said.

In a statement, the White House also referred to avoiding mistakes of the past and said the advisers met to discuss the summit and the "permanent" denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

A senior North Korean diplomat left for Finland on Sunday for talks with former US and South Korean officials, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

That followed three days of talks between North Korea’s and Sweden’s foreign ministers on security on the Korean Peninsula.

Sweden "engaged heavily" on the issue of US detainees during the talks between the two foreign ministers, CNN reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

North Korea is pursuing nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of reaching the US mainland.

Reuters

