World / Asia

India’s Mahindra not concerned about threat of global tariff war

09 March 2018 - 17:10 Agency Staff
People walk past a screen displaying Mahindra and Mahindra logo in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
People walk past a screen displaying Mahindra and Mahindra logo in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Billionaire Anand Mahindra, chairman of India’s largest SUV maker, can’t understand why Indian markets seem perturbed by the threat of a global tariff war.

"Small, export focused countries stand to lose. Countries with large domestic economies can easily withstand tariff threats," Mahindra tweeted on Thursday.

As US President Donald Trump’s steel tariff prompts concern about retaliation and a trade war, the head of the $19bn Mahindra Group was quick to highlight India’s fortunate position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. And one heavily focused on domestic consumption.

India is the third-biggest producer of steel, yet only 0.2% of the material it mills found its way to the US in January, according to data from the US government and the World Steel Association.

Instead, India’s steel factories are boosting production to keep up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure plans as he aims to transform aging infrastructure across the country and create "smart cities", replete with affordable housing, improved sanitation and better transportation.

The government wants to boost per capita steel consumption to between 130kg and 140kg from 65kg.

India is also less likely to attract attention for its trade surplus with the US, which, at $22.9bn in 2017, was less than China prints in a single month.

Despite this, concerns about a trade war helped push the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex down 2.2% this week. A metals index of 10 companies including Tata Steel and JSW Steel sank 6.9%, the most since 2016, on concern that the local market would be flooded with supplies from surplus nations.

"India can stand tall in a trade war," Mahindra tweeted, given its access to global technology and capital to fuel innovative start-ups along with its ability to import the commodities the nation lacks. "The world needs access to the fastest-growing large economy — India."

Bloomberg

Germany’s Merkel warns of no winners in Trump-initiated global trade conflict

Germany has its biggest trade surplus with the US and, while preferring talks on a US trade pact, will support EU retaliation to Trump’s ...
World
4 hours ago

Tesla’s Musk calls out China’s uneven trade rules and asks Trump for help

Musk likens China’s trade rules to running in ‘lead shoes’ as Tesla tries to open a plant in China to tap into its growing ...
World
6 hours ago

US’s trading partners united in their condemnation of Trump’s tariffs

Asian nations warn of damage to relations amid industry calls for retaliation, while the UK says the US was taking the wrong approach
World
9 hours ago

China will make ‘a justified and necessary response’ in event of US trade war

Foreign Minister Wang Yi says that globalisation makes a trade war is ‘a mistaken prescription’ and ‘the outcome will only be ...
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
India’s Mahindra not concerned about threat of ...
World / Asia
2.
Germany’s Merkel warns of no winners in ...
World / Europe
3.
Kenyatta and Odinga pledge to heal Kenya’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Tesla’s Musk calls out China’s uneven trade rules ...
World

Related Articles

EU to target Harley Davidson motorbikes, bourbon and Levi jeans if US goes ...
World / Europe

EU’s response to Trump’s war talk: your Levi’s and bourbon are in our crosshairs
World / Europe

Trump runs into wall of Republican resistance over steel tariffs
World / Americas

China does not want trade war but is ready to hit back
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.