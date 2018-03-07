Aircraft carrier USS Lexington sunk in Second World War finally located

Washington — Wreckage from the USS Lexington, a US aircraft carrier which sank during Second World War has been discovered in the Coral Sea, a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen announced Monday.

The wreckage was found on Sunday by the team’s research vessel, the R/V Petrel, about 3,000m below the surface more than 800km off the eastern coast of Australia.

The search team released pictures and video of the USS Lexington, one of the first ever US aircraft carriers, and some of the planes which went down with the ship. Remarkably preserved aircraft could be seen on the seabed bearing the five-pointed star insignia of the US Army Air Forces on their wings and fuselage.

On one aircraft, an emblem of the cartoon character Felix the Cat can be seen along with four miniature Japanese flags presumably depicting "kills". The search team also released pictures and video of parts of the ship, including a name-plate, and anti-aircraft guns covered in decades of slime.