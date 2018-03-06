World / Asia

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

US aircraft carrier in Vietnam on historic visit

06 March 2018 - 05:57 Agency Staff
Floating friendship: The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson docks at a port in Danang, Vietnam, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
Floating friendship: The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson docks at a port in Danang, Vietnam, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS

Danang — A US aircraft carrier arrived in Vietnam on Monday for the first time since the end of the war in April 1975, as the former foes bolster military ties in the face of Beijing’s build-up in the disputed South China Sea.

The USS Carl Vinson will make a four-day port call to the central city of Danang for a symbolic trip that will include a visit to a centre for victims of Agent Orange, the toxic defoliant sprayed over large swathes of land by the US during the war.

But continuing tension in the South China Sea looms over the trip as Beijing continues to build artificial islands capable of hosting military installations, much to the chagrin of Vietnam and other claimants to the sea.

Though the US is not a claimant to the waterway, through which $5-trillion in trade passes annually, it has long lobbied for freedom of navigation there to counter China’s growing influence.

The US and Vietnam have seen an extraordinary turnaround in relations since the end of the Vietnam war in 1975.

Hailing the "dramatic progress" in that relationship, US ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said the visit underscored US commitment to the region and to Vietnam in particular.

"The United States and Vietnam share a range of interests including a desire to maintain peace, prosperity, unimpeded commerce, [and] freedom of navigation, upon which the region and its economies depend," he told reporters.

Though US military ships have regularly docked in Vietnam in recent years, this is the first port call for an aircraft carrier. It will anchor just off Danang, where US Marines landed 53 years ago in March — the first direct involvement by US combat troops in the war. Ties between the wartime enemies have warmed in recent years, especially under former president Barack Obama, who in 2016 lifted a decades-old arms embargo.

President Donald Trump has insisted he will remain engaged in Asia, but his strategy has been led by his "America First" clarion call, insisting that Vietnam buy more military equipment from the US and reduce its yawning trade deficit.

One of Trump’s first acts in office was withdrawing from the 12-member Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, from which Vietnam stood to gain much.

Analysts say the port call, which follows a visit to the Philippines in February, is a chance for the US to flex its military muscle in Asia.

"It’s a US push … to demonstrate a massive naval presence in the South China Sea area to China, that the US is staying engaged," Vietnam expert Carl Thayer said ahead of the trip.

US officials refused to be drawn on the apparent tensions with China, insisting the trip was a routine deployment.

AFP

South Korea’s team meets Kim Jong-un

The South hopes the contact will pave the way for further talks — both bilateral and with other countries
World
23 hours ago

China hardens stance on Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau

A warning on ‘separatist schemes’ in Taiwan, and the omission of a reassuring phrase on the other two, betrays Beijing’s growing ...
World
23 hours ago

China does not want trade war but is ready to hit back

Beijing says it will not sit idle if US steel-tariff measures affect its interests
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Focus on revenue, not spending cuts, IMF tells ...
World / Africa
2.
Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg dares Robert ...
World / Americas
3.
Florida’s senate approves sweeping gun law reforms
World / Americas
4.
North and South Korea meet — but Moon is on the ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Echoes of the global far-right movement
Opinion

Most want to make their own future, not unpick the past
Opinion

North Korean hackers ramp up cyber aggression, says report
World / Asia

Vietnam ups the ante on US-based dissident group
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.