US aircraft carrier in Vietnam on historic visit

Danang — A US aircraft carrier arrived in Vietnam on Monday for the first time since the end of the war in April 1975, as the former foes bolster military ties in the face of Beijing’s build-up in the disputed South China Sea.

The USS Carl Vinson will make a four-day port call to the central city of Danang for a symbolic trip that will include a visit to a centre for victims of Agent Orange, the toxic defoliant sprayed over large swathes of land by the US during the war.

But continuing tension in the South China Sea looms over the trip as Beijing continues to build artificial islands capable of hosting military installations, much to the chagrin of Vietnam and other claimants to the sea.

Though the US is not a claimant to the waterway, through which $5-trillion in trade passes annually, it has long lobbied for freedom of navigation there to counter China’s growing influence.

The US and Vietnam have seen an extraordinary turnaround in relations since the end of the Vietnam war in 1975.