North and South Korea hold highest-level talks in more than a decade

Seoul — The most senior South Koreans to travel North for more than a decade headed for Pyongyang on Monday on a mission to push for talks between the nuclear-armed regime and the US.

An intense rapprochement ensured athletes from both sides of the divided peninsula marched together at the South’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last month. The North’s leader Kim Jong-un sent his sister as a special envoy to the event.

Kim Yo-jong’s trip was the first visit to the South by a member of the North’s ruling dynasty since the end of the Korean War and her appearance at the Games’ opening ceremony made global headlines.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants to use the Pyeongchang Games to open dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang to try to ease a nuclear standoff that has heightened fears over global security.

Kim Yo-jong invited him to a summit in Pyongyang on her brother’s behalf, but Moon did not immediately accept, saying the right conditions were necessary first.

"We plan to hold in-depth discussions for ways to continue not only inter-Korean talks but dialogue between North Korea and the international community, including the US," said national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, who is leading the delegation.

"We will deliver President Moon’s firm resolution to denuclearise the Korean peninsula and to create sincere and lasting peace," Chung said before his departure.

He is one of five senior officials who flew to Pyongyang on Monday.

It is the first ministerial-level South Korean visit to the North since December 2007, when Seoul’s then intelligence chief travelled to Pyongyang.

Conservative Lee Myung-bak was elected the South’s president the following day and took a markedly harder line on relations with the North.

Monday’s delegation includes spy chief Suh Hoon, a veteran in dealings with the North. He is known to have been deeply involved in negotiations to arrange two previous inter-Korean summits in 2000 and 2007.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency announced their impending visit in a one-paragraph dispatch. The 10-member group — five top delegates and five supporting officials — will return to Seoul on Tuesday.

Other members include Suh’s deputy at the National Intelligence Service and Chun Hae-sung, the vice-minister of Seoul’s unification ministry, which handles cross-border affairs.

The delegation will fly to the US on Wednesday to discuss the result of the two-day trip to officials in Washington, the South’s presidential office said.

Last year in defiance of UN sanctions, the isolated and impoverished North staged its most powerful nuclear test and test-fired several missiles, some of them capable of reaching the US mainland.

Kim and US President Donald Trump traded threats of war and personal insults, sending tension soaring before a thaw in the run-up to the Winter Olympics.

Moon, who advocates dialogue with the North’s nuclear-armed regime, said last week that Washington needs to "lower the threshold for talks" with Pyongyang.

But the US has ruled out any possibility of talks before the North takes steps towards denuclearisation and imposed what Trump hailed as the "toughest" sanctions on Kim’s regime late last month.

AFP