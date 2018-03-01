World / Asia

China’s January manufacturing growth falters

01 March 2018 - 06:06 Agency Staff
A worker inside an electronics factory in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — Growth in China’s manufacturing sector slowed more than expected in January to an eight month low in the face of a cooling property market and tighter pollution rules that have curtailed factory output.

The figures, which give global investors their first look at business conditions in China at the start of 2018, reinforced the view that the economy is beginning to gradually lose steam after growing a better-than-expected 6.9% in 2017.

The official purchasing managers index (PMI) released on Wednesday edged lower to 51.3 in January, compared with 51.6 in December. But it remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the headline number would ease slightly to 51.5.

Indices for output, total new orders and imports all showed more moderate expansion in January while export orders declined marginally. The new export order index dropped to 49.5, 2.4 percentage point lower than December’s reading.

US urged to impose trade curbs

China vows to protects its interests as Trump considers commerce department’s recommendations on steel and aluminium imports
World
10 days ago

However, the overall factory reading still appeared relatively solid, marking the 18th straight month of expansion and reinforcing expectations that any slowdown in the economy would be gradual. Economists polled by Reuters are pencilling in growth of 6.5% in 2018.

A separate PMI on the steel industry rose to 50.9 in January from 50.2 in December.

In another sign of broader economic resilience, a sister survey showed activity in China’s services sector accelerated to a four-month high in January.

The official nonmanufacturing PMI rose to 55.3 from 55 in December. The services sector accounts for over half of China’s economy, with rising wages giving consumers more spending power.

A buoyant services industry is welcome news for policy makers who are counting on growth in services and consumption to rebalance their economic growth model from the heavy reliance on investment and exports.

Boosted by government infrastructure spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports, China’s manufacturing and industrial firms were a major driver behind the solid economic growth in 2017.

But analysts said that increasing trade frictions with the US could cloud the outlook for exporters in the world’s second-largest economy.

US President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels last week. China is the world’s biggest solar panel producer.

A slowing property market is also likely to dent China’s industrial activity in 2018, dampening demand for building materials from glass to steel.

Property investment growth in December moderated to 2.4% from a year earlier, the lowest since July 2016.

Reuters

FT COLUMN: Xi’s power grab means China is vulnerable to the whims of one man

Autocracy may work, but it is a high-risk system, even in a country with a tradition of high-quality bureaucracy, such as China, writes Martin Wolf
Opinion
21 hours ago

China shuts down critics of move to abolish two-term limits

Social media users cite North Korea as they mock the Communist Party’s bid to remove the constitutional limit to President Xi Jinping’s ...
World
2 days ago

China’s rich offer for 50Hertz stake ‘likely to overcome German resistance’

As Chinese interest in the German market intensifies, State Grid Corporation of China lines up a healthy offer for 20% of 50Hertz
World
2 days ago

SHULI REN: And the biggest risk to emerging markets is ...

'China's Minsky moment is coming. Bonds sold by local government financing vehicles, to fund projects for which municipalities have insufficient ...
World
3 days ago

