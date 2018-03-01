China’s January manufacturing growth falters

However, the overall factory reading still appeared relatively solid, marking the 18th straight month of expansion and reinforcing expectations that any slowdown in the economy would be gradual. Economists polled by Reuters are pencilling in growth of 6.5% in 2018.

A separate PMI on the steel industry rose to 50.9 in January from 50.2 in December.

In another sign of broader economic resilience, a sister survey showed activity in China’s services sector accelerated to a four-month high in January.

The official nonmanufacturing PMI rose to 55.3 from 55 in December. The services sector accounts for over half of China’s economy, with rising wages giving consumers more spending power.

A buoyant services industry is welcome news for policy makers who are counting on growth in services and consumption to rebalance their economic growth model from the heavy reliance on investment and exports.

Boosted by government infrastructure spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports, China’s manufacturing and industrial firms were a major driver behind the solid economic growth in 2017.

But analysts said that increasing trade frictions with the US could cloud the outlook for exporters in the world’s second-largest economy.

US President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels last week. China is the world’s biggest solar panel producer.

A slowing property market is also likely to dent China’s industrial activity in 2018, dampening demand for building materials from glass to steel.

Property investment growth in December moderated to 2.4% from a year earlier, the lowest since July 2016.

