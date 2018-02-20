World / Asia

New Zealand cancels all flights as storm pummels the country

20 February 2018 - 15:13 Charlotte Greenfield
Cyclone Ita is seen approaching the far north Queensland coast of Australia. File Picture: REUTERS
Cyclone Ita is seen approaching the far north Queensland coast of Australia. File Picture: REUTERS

Wellington — On Tuesday, New Zealand’s national carrier cancelled all flights in and out of the capital, Wellington, and the southern city of Christchurch declared a state of emergency as the remnants of tropical cyclone Gita pummeled the country.

Even before the storm hit in full force, heavy rains in the centre of New Zealand brought floods in Christchurch, prompting a warning from mayor Lianne Dalziel. "The full impact of the storm will be felt overnight and tomorrow morning," she said, urging residents of low-lying areas to evacuate. "We are expecting homes to be flooded."

Air New Zealand said all flights to the capital would be grounded from 1.45am GMT as weather authorities issued warnings of severe weather and heavy rain and gusts of up to 150km/h.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said troops had fanned out to areas likely to be the hardest hit and the national civil defence office in Wellington was on standby to help. "My message, still, to people is please look out for your local warnings and expect disruption to travel and please just be careful," she told reporters at parliament.

Cyclone Gita hit the Pacific island nations of Fiji and Tonga last week, packing winds up to 275km/h. Fiji escaped major damage but Tonga suffered widespread destruction and flooding. Earlier, the storm had caused extensive damage in Samoa and American Samoa.

The cyclone had since been downgraded to a storm, but forecasters said it was still likely to wreak havoc on Tuesday evening as it traversed the centre of New Zealand. Parts of the country are still reeling from a huge storm that prompted authorities to declare states of emergency at the beginning of February.

More than 40 schools and pre-schools shut in the upper South Island, while mayors urged people to stay home. According to media reports, transport authorities shut a stretch of highway along the east coast of the South Island and the department of conservation was closing seaside hiking tracks and campsites along the west coast and ushering tourists away from low-lying areas.

Reuters

Blizzard halts search for missing Iranian plane

The hunt for a plane that disappeared with 66 people on board in Iran’s Zagros mountains was stopped as blizzard conditions made progress impossible ...
World
1 day ago

Operator of Fukushima nuclear plant to pay an extra $10m in damages

The sum is a 10th of what plaintiffs wanted from Tepco, which has already paid out ¥1.1bn, citing financial and psychological hardship
World
12 days ago

Taiwanese rescue workers search for survivors after overnight quake

Many of the missing are still trapped inside buildings tilting precariously in the aftermath
World
12 days ago

How worried do we need to be about a major eruption in the Ring of Fire?

Concurrent volcanic eruptions in the Philippines, Japan and Alaska have sparked talk that a catastrophic event is on the horizon. This is what ...
World
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Israeli warplanes hit Gaza after rocket attack by ...
World / Middle East
2.
Russia insists there is no proof of it meddling ...
World / Europe
3.
France urges UN’s top court to drop Equatorial ...
World / Europe
4.
Iconic Morgan Tsvangirai, the ‘doyen of ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.