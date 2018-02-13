World / Asia

Don’t take Rodrigo Duterte words literally, spokesman says

13 February 2018 - 18:45 Agency Staff
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Picture: EPA/MAST IRHAM
Manila — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte should be taken seriously, but not literally, his spokesman said on Tuesday, after the leader drew criticism for saying he once ordered soldiers to shoot female Maoist insurgents in the genitals.

"I have been saying again and again, do not take the president literally but take him seriously," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque said the context of Duterte’s February 7 remarks was that he was angry that communist insurgents had betrayed his trust and forced a peace process with the government to collapse. He said the president had repeatedly proven that welfare of women was a priority for Duterte.

Duterte was recalling an order he said he had given to troops when he was mayor of Davao City.

"Tell the soldiers: ‘There’s a new order coming from [the] mayor. We won’t kill you. We will just shoot your vagina’."

Gabriela, a women’s group represented in Congress, called Duterte "the most dangerous macho-fascist in government" and said his remark "openly encourages violence against women and contributes to impunity on such".

"He has further presented himself as the epitome of misogyny and fascism terribly rolled into one," representative Emmi de Jesus said in a statement. Human Rights Watch researcher Carlos Conde said that Duterte’s remark was "just the latest in a series of misogynist, derogatory and demeaning statements" about women that encouraged state forces to commit acts of sexual violence.

Duterte is known for his informal style and his speeches frequently feature profanity, threats and jokes about taboo subjects, which offend some Filipinos, but are taken lightly by many citizens.

It was not the first time Duterte’s comments have angered women’s groups.

He has several times joked about rape, upsetting activists and prompting Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, to call him "a murderous thug with no regard for human rights" in 2017.

