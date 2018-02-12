World / Asia

Anger grows as two Koreas draw closer

12 February 2018 - 06:28 Agency Staff
Shake on it: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose country is hosting the Winter Games, welcomes Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, in Seoul. Picture: REUTERS
Shake on it: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose country is hosting the Winter Games, welcomes Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, in Seoul. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul — South Korean President Moon Jae-in sat next to the powerful sister of the North’s leader Kim Jong-un at a concert in Seoul by musicians from Pyongyang on Sunday, as conservative protesters burnt the North’s national flag outside.

The show was the final set-piece element of the North Korean delegation’s landmark visit, the diplomatic highlight of the Olympics-driven rapprochement between the two halves of the peninsula.

They have shared kimchi and soju, sat in the same box at the Olympics opening ceremony and cheered a unified women’s ice hockey team. Kim invited Moon to a summit in the North on Saturday, an offer extended by his sister and special envoy, Kim Yo-jong, who made history as the first member of the North’s ruling dynasty to visit the South since the Korean War.

Pictures showed Kim Yo-jong seated between Moon and the North’s ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam, who is leading the North’s delegation, and applauding at the concert.

Two Koreas shake hands at Olympic Games, but Pence avoids the encounter

North and South Korean athletes marched under a unified peninsula flag at the Games’ opening ceremony, together for the first time in a decade
World
2 days ago

The show was given by about 140 members of Pyongyang’s Samjiyon Orchestra as part of a cross-border deal in which the isolated nuclear-armed North sent hundreds of athletes, cheerleaders and others to the Pyeongchang Winter Games in the South. At a dinner beforehand with senior Seoul officials, Kim Yo-jong said she found the two Koreas still had much in common despite decades of separation.

Before flying south, she said, she had expected "things would be very different and unfamiliar", according to a statement from Moon’s office. "But it turned out that there were many things similar and in common. I hope that the day we become one will be brought forward."

But the rapprochement pushed by Moon has angered conservatives, who accuse him of being a North Korea sympathiser and undermining the security alliance with the US. "Having these red communists in the heart of Seoul is an utter humiliation!" one shouted near the venue as dozens of others waved banners condemning Moon and Kim Jong-un. "We are against the ugly political Olympics!" read one banner. Some set a North Korean flag on fire before police intervened, and others chanted "Let’s tear Kim Jong-un to death!" as they ripped up posters bearing the leader’s portrait.

Sunday’s concert — the orchestra’s second and final show — was expected to feature South Korean pop songs as well as North Korean music, with the diplomatic delegation due to fly home afterwards.

Interest in the show was huge, with nearly 120,000 people applying for 1,000 tickets.

Civilian contact is banned between the two Koreas, which have been divided by the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

Tension soared in 2017 as the North staged a series of nuclear and missile tests in violation of UN resolutions, while leader Kim and US President Donald Trump traded colourful insults and threats of war.

Moon has long sought engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, and for months has promoted Pyeongchang as a "peace Olympics". But controversy over the North’s participation — particularly the formation of a unified women’s ice hockey team, seen as unfairly denying Seoul’s own citizens a chance to compete on the Olympic stage — has hit his approval ratings.

Many older South Koreans harbour a nostalgic longing for some form of reunification — conservatives through the North’s collapse and liberals through an amicable deal.

A 2017 poll found almost 50% of over-60s believed the two Koreas can be reunified, while just 20.5% of those in their 20s agreed.

AFP

North Korea shows off its missiles in military parade on eve of Winter Olympics

Fireworks went off as leader Kim Jong-un took his place on the rostrum to watch the display, along with his wife, and the ceremonial head of state
World
3 days ago

North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong headed to Winter Olympics

Kim Jong-un’s younger sister will be the first member of the North’s ruling family to set foot in the South
World
5 days ago

War of words erupts at nuclear disarmament talks

The US’s claims on nuclear threats from North Korea, China and Russia draw rebukes in Geneva
World
5 days ago

South Korea to go ahead with Olympics projects, despite the North calling off joint performance

The North blames the South for encouraging ‘insulting’ public sentiment for their calling of the cultural performance scheduled for ...
World
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Come back or face consequences, Myanmar tell ...
World / Asia
2.
Boko Haram suspects back in Nigerian court
World / Africa
3.
US ‘ready’ to talk to North Korea, signalling ...
World / Asia
4.
ANALYSIS: North Korea leads diplomatic ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Two Koreas shake hands at Olympic Games, but Pence avoids the encounter
World / Asia

Fresh Wall Street falls hit Asian markets
Markets

North Korea shows off its missiles in military parade on eve of Winter Olympics
World / Asia

North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong headed to Winter Olympics
World / Asia

War of words erupts at nuclear disarmament talks
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.