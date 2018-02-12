ANALYSIS: North Korea leads diplomatic competition at Winter Olympics

"Now is not the time to postpone US-South Korea military exercises. It is important to move forward with the drills as planned," Abe said, according to South’s presidential Blue House. Moon replied that it was not appropriate for Abe to have raised the issue, which he described as an internal affair.

Japan does not participate in the military exercises, but it is within reach of North Korean missiles and relies heavily on US forces and their readiness to deal with that threat.

"This development could have been anticipated, but for Japan it’s a nightmare scenario," said Takashi Kawakami, a professor of international politics at Takushoku University in Tokyo.

"North Korea is skilfully driving a wedge between the US, Japan and South Korea."

A senior Japanese defence official said North Korea’s Games charm offensive could "simply be a way to gain time" until it completed its nuclear and ballistic missile development.

In Rome on Sunday, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said it was too early to tell whether reduced tension between the two Koreas would last beyond the Olympics but that "on a political level in Seoul, there is no wedge that can be driven between us by North Korea".

Douglas Paal, a former senior US diplomat under previous Republican administrations, said North Korea held the propaganda edge for now because, "it’s tough not to get caught up in the emotions of an Olympics event". But he said it would be harder for Moon to keep up momentum after US and Japanese allies and South Korean conservatives reminded him of what was at stake in the North Korean nuclear threat.

Sanctions biting?

North Korea is under a heavy UN sanctions regime, which was originally targeted at stopping the proliferation of arms and nuclear and missile technologies, but has become more all-encompassing after its accelerated missile testing.

After years of ineffective implementation, those sanctions may have begun to finally bite, which, according to a Japanese government official and experts, helps explain why Kim Jong-un agreed to send a national team and his sister to the Olympics.

A foreign resident living in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, said he had seen fewer people in restaurants and luxury goods in shops in recent months.