Former Bangladesh prime minister gets five years for embezzling foreign aid

A court in Dhaka, Bangladesh sentenced former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia to five years in prison for embezzling about $250,000 in foreign aid, sparking fears of violence.

Zia’s chief lawyer, Khandker Mahbub Hossain, said the verdict was "designed to keep her out of the next election — we will take it to the higher court and hope we will get justice there".

Minutes after judge Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman announced the court’s verdict, security forces led Zia to jail.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Zia come from political families that have alternated in power for almost all of Bangladesh’s history. They are referred to locally as the "battling begums", or high-ranking Muslim women, reflecting their constant fights ever since they jointly overthrew a military leader in 1990.

The World Bank cites political uncertainty from elections as one of the biggest risks to the economy, which is expected to grow 6.4% in the 2018 fiscal year.

Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party threatened to start broader antigovernment protests, prompting police to ban gatherings and rallies in the capital. The government deployed paramilitary troops across the country.

She is entitled to file an appeal, law minister Anisul Huq said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday. The verdict will not instantly disqualify Zia from running in the next parliamentary election due in December, according to Huq. But she will be banned from running if she loses her final appeal in the Supreme Court, he said.

"We condemn the verdict as it’s a false, made-up case against a patriotic leader," Zia’s party member Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told reporters in Dhaka.

Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, and four others have been sentenced to 10 years in jail each in the same case, which was opened by the country’s AntiCorruption Commission in 2008.

She was convicted of misappropriating the fund intended for the welfare of orphans. Rather than using the donated funds to support orphans, prosecutors said Zia and her family embezzled the funds for personal gain, and no orphanage benefited.

"The case was a tool to harass me and my family," Zia said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

TV footage showed police using teargas shells on Thursday to break up street protests, as hundreds of Zia’s supporters descended on the streets chanting slogans to support her.

Bloomberg