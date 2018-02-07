Taiwanese rescue workers search for survivors after overnight quake

One of the people killed at the apartment block was a woman from mainland China, authorities said.

Officials temporarily suspended rescue efforts over fears the building might slip further as engineers raced to push large concrete blocks and steel bars to support the leaning side. Rescue efforts continued as night fell, with emergency responders wielding crowbars and torches to search the lower floors for survivors.

Continual aftershocks forced rescuers searching the apartment block to run for safety every time they struck. The responders would go back inside when the tremors stopped.

The strongest of them was a shallow 5.7-magnitude quake that was felt as far away as the capital Taipei, about 120km north of Hualien.

One resident who lives nearby told how he watched the tower block partially collapse.

"I saw the first floor sink into the ground. Then it sank and tilted further and the fourth floor became the first floor," said Lu Chih-son, 35, who saw 20 people rescued from the building.

Chen Chih-wei, 80, said he was sleeping in his apartment on the top floor of the building when the quake struck.

"My bed turned completely vertical. I was sleeping and suddenly I was standing," he said. Chen said he managed to crawl to a balcony to wait for rescue, adding that the quake was the strongest he had felt in more than five decades of living in Hualien.

First priority

At the Marshal Hotel, which was also leaning and badly damaged, at least two people were killed when the lower floors collapsed. But most residents got out and authorities said they believed no more people were trapped inside.

President Tsai Ing-wen visited the apartment block on Wednesday morning. "Now is the prime time for our rescue efforts, our first priority is to save people," she said in a Facebook post.

Hualien is one of Taiwan’s most popular tourist hubs as it lies on the picturesque east coast rail line and near the popular Taroko Gorge.

The government said 17 foreigners sought medical treatment for minor injuries.

Local resident Blue Hsu said some of those carried out of the hotel were foreigners. "The lower floors sunk into the ground and I saw panicked tourists being rescued from the hotel," Hsu said.

About 830 people were in shelters, officials said, while 1,900 houses were without power.

The quake hit just before midnight about 21km northeast of Hualien, according to the USGS.

It followed almost 100 smaller tremors to have hit the area in the past three days and comes exactly two years since a quake of the same magnitude struck the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan, killing more than 100 people.

Most of the deaths from the February 2016 earthquake were from the 16-storey Wei-kuan apartment complex, which toppled on its side and buried many residents in the rubble.

The safety of the building was called into question immediately after the disaster, when metal cans and foam were found to have been used as fillers in the concrete and residents said there had been cracks in the structure.

Five people were found guilty over the disaster, including the developer and two architects.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

The island’s worst earthquake in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed about 2,400 people.

