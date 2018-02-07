World / Asia

North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong headed to Winter Olympics

07 February 2018 - 10:59 Andy Sharp
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: REUTERS
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Kim Jong-un’s younger sister is set to become the first member of North Korea’s ruling bloodline to step on South Korean soil.

Kim Yo-jong, who was promoted by her brother last year to the ruling party’s political wing, will attend the opening of this month’s Winter Olympics in the South Korean alpine town of Pyeongchang, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

The visit by a potential future leader of North Korea could be seen as a symbolic gesture by Kim Jong-un to show he is keen to maintain the current detente.

But it is possible she is also being used as a propaganda tool to take the spotlight away from the celebrations in South Korea, and drive a deeper wedge between the governments in Seoul and Washington.

The North Korean leader has already tapped Kim Yong-nam, the isolated regime’s ceremonial head of state, to lead the country’s delegation at the Olympics and attend the opening ceremony on Friday evening.

Believed to be in her late 20s, Kim Yo-jong shares the same mother as Kim Jong-un.

Their half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, was murdered in February at a Malaysian airport with the chemical weapon VX. North Korea denies it played a role in the attack.

Kim Yo-jong’s promotion brought her closer to the centre of power in the isolated state. She has appeared prominently in public and is seen as the most influential woman along with Kim Jong-un’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, in a country where family ties mean more than any title or rank.

Kim Jong-un and Kim Yo-jong were born to Ko Yong-hui, the fourth partner of Kim Jong-il. They grew up together in the capital of Pyongyang and attended the same Swiss boarding school, Yonhap News Agency has reported.

Bloomberg

Olympics athletes to get perks including phones, but will the North Koreans be allowed to keep them?

Experts say providing the $1,100 Samsung phones could violate UN sanctions that ban the sale of luxury items and electronics with potential ...
Sport
4 days ago

Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong’s release from jail may see new jobs and more investment

Despite anger at the leniency by many, the Samsung heir’s release after being jailed for bribery lifts hopes for new investment that could ...
Companies
22 hours ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Built to be destroyed

The topics you have to be able to discuss this week
News & Fox
6 days ago

Faulty bottles for doping samples no worry for Winter Olympics officials

Wada says the new-generation bottles are being looked at after the accredited laboratory in Cologne said it had discovered they might potentially be ...
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Merkel agrees to coalition with Social Democrats, ...
World / Europe
2.
North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong headed to Winter ...
World / Asia
3.
Maldives power struggle catches India and China’s ...
World / Asia
4.
Congolese mines minister mum on whether ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.