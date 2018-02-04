Maldives crisis deepens as state warns against ousting president

Male — The beleaguered Maldives government on Sunday ordered police and troops to "resist" any move by the Supreme Court to have President Abdulla Yameen arrested over his refusal to release political prisoners.

The political crisis in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation has deepened with its top court pitted against the president. Police detained two opposition legislators as they returned to the country on Sunday.

The main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said its MPs tried to stage a meeting in defiance of a weekend order suspending parliament, but they were pushed back by armed troops.

Security forces have been deployed inside parliament — known as the People’s Majlis — since March last year when Yameen ordered them to evict opposition MPs.

The president’s crackdown on dissent has tarnished the Maldives’ image as an upmarket holiday paradise for international travellers including South Africans and sparked calls from the UN and several countries to restore the rule of law.

The Supreme Court on Thursday night ordered the authorities to release nine political dissidents and restore the seats of 12 legislators who had been sacked for defecting from Yameen’s party, ruling that the cases were politically motivated.

But the Yameen government has so far refused to comply with the ruling, resisting international pressure to respect the decision.

Defiant order

In a national television address on Sunday, Attorney- General Mohamed Anil remained defiant. "Any Supreme Court order to arrest the president would be unconstitutional and illegal," Anil said. "So I have asked the police and the army not to implement any unconstitutional order."

The Supreme Court’s reinstatement of the dozen legislators gave the opposition a majority in the 85-member assembly, and it can now potentially impeach Yameen. But authorities shut parliament indefinitely on Saturday to prevent such a move. Yameen also sacked two police chiefs after the court’s decision.

Atul Keshap, the US ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, has led international criticism of the Yameen government’s refusal to respect court orders.

"What security risk prevents the #Maldives #Majlis from meeting tomorrow? Why are MPs pepper sprayed in the streets and arrested on arrival at airport?" he tweeted Sunday.

Former president and opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed described the government’s refusal to obey the Supreme Court as a "coup".

Nasheed, who was controversially convicted of a terrorism charge and jailed for 13 years in 2015, urged police and troops to uphold the constitution.

"Statements made today by AG Anil... to disobey SC orders is tantamount to a coup. They, and President Yameen must resign immediately," he tweeted on Sunday.

"Security services must uphold the constitution and serve the Maldivian people." Nasheed, the country’s first democratically elected leader, was toppled in 2012. He was barred from contesting elections after his 2015 terrorism conviction, which was internationally criticised as politically motivated. He has been in exile since 2016, when he left on prison leave for medical treatment. He is currently in Colombo, meeting Maldivian dissidents based in Sri Lanka.

Several key officials have resigned due to political pressure on them to ignore the court order, the MDP said in a statement.

The MDP — which is led by Nasheed — has expressed fear that any move by the government to resist the Supreme Court’s order may trigger unrest in the nation of 340,000 Sunni Muslims.

The government said Friday it had concerns about releasing those convicted for "terrorism, corruption, embezzlement, and treason".

AFP