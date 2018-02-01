Indian farmers to get better crop prices, as promised by Modi

New Delhi — India will boost farmers’ returns by increasing purchase prices for crops by more than 50% of the output cost, a move aimed at fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of doubling farm incomes by 2022.

The government will increase the minimum support price for monsoon-sown crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses, said the country’s finance minister Arun Jaitley, who presented the government’s budget in parliament for the financial year beginning April 1. The announcement meets the ruling party’s pledge on farm incomes in its 2014 poll manifesto.

Farmers are agitated over falling commodity prices and high debt levels. Bumper harvests, boosted by a normal monsoon in 2016 after back-to-back droughts and good rain last year, have hurt prices of several crops.

Depressed levels, combined with poor arrangements for government-assured purchases, triggered protests by farmers at a time when Modi’s party faces as many as eight state elections this year and the national poll in 2019.

Increasing the support price is not adequate and it is more important that farmers get the full benefit, Jaitley said. If prices fall below support levels, then the government should purchase either at the support price or ensure farmers fetch the minimum level.

"These measures will somewhat alleviate farmers’ stress and help revive the rural economy which has seen a sharp slowdown in the current fiscal," K Ravichandran, a senior vice-president at ICRA, a local unit of Moody’s Investors Service, said in an e-mail.

The National Institution for Transforming India, the government’s think-tank known as NITI Aayog, in consultation with federal and state governments, will make a plan to ensure farmers get adequate prices for their crops, Jaitley said.

Export potential

India’s agricultural export potential is as high as $100bn against current exports of $30bn. To realise this, export of agri-commodities will be liberalised, said Jaitley.

The government will allocate 20-billion rupees ($312m) to an agricultural market infrastructure fund for developing thousands of farm markets, Jaitley said.

About 800-million of India’s 1.3-billion people depend directly or indirectly on farming, with agriculture accounting for about 16% of the economy. The country is the world’s top grower of cotton and the second-biggest producer of wheat, rice and sugar.

Bloomberg