Vietnam ups the ante on US-based dissident group

31 January 2018 - 05:50 Agency Staff
Hanoi — Vietnam declared a US-based group a "terrorist organisation" on Tuesday, a rare designation in the communist country, after some of its members were convicted for plotting to attack Ho Chi Minh City’s airport.

Though Vietnam cracks down heavily on critics, few antigovernment organisations or activists have been jailed for terrorism, which is punishable by death. Scores of dissidents are behind bars in Vietnam, jailed for "antistate propaganda" or attempting to overthrow the government, though terrorism convictions are not common. Most are in jail for speaking out against the government or pushing for peaceful reform.

Vietnam’s police-run security ministry labelled the Californian-based Provisional National Government of Vietnam (PNGV) terrorists, just weeks after 15 members were convicted of planting petrol bombs in 2017 at Tan Son Nhat airport.

"The PNGV is a terrorist organisation," the ministry of public security said on its website. Anyone found promoting or colluding with the group would be "punished in accordance with Vietnamese law".

PNGV emerged in Vietnam from relative obscurity following the December 2017 trial uncovering the foiled airport attack, which the judge said had been funded from abroad. The group, formed in 1991, says its stands for free and fair elections in Vietnam, which it labels a "dictatorship" on its website.

Some of its members include former officials from the US-backed southern regime who fled to the US after the end of the Vietnam War, according to the ministry. Five PNGV members were arrested in 2015 for allegedly trying to buy weapons to commit terrorist acts.

PNGV did not respond to a request for comment.

