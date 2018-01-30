World / Asia

South Korea to go ahead with Olympics projects, despite the North calling off joint performance

30 January 2018 - 12:15 Christine Kim
The Olympic rings. Picture: REUTERS
Seoul — South Korea will go ahead with other Winter Olympics projects with North Korea despite Pyongyang calling off a joint cultural performance that was less than a week away, a South Korean government official said on Tuesday.

North Korea called off the joint cultural performance, which had been scheduled for February 4, late on Monday, blaming South Korean media for encouraging "insulting" public sentiment.

However, the North and South were still in negotiations over plans for South Korean athletes to train at North Korea’s Masikryong ski resort, an official at the ministry of unification told Reuters in Seoul. There seemed to be no problems regarding plans for the joint training programme, said the official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

However, given the North’s decision on Monday, the official said it was unlikely any joint performance would be held before the Winter Olympics beginning in Pyeongchang on February 9.

The unification ministry sent a statement to the North in response, saying all events agreed on for success of the Pyeongchang Olympics should be held. "In this situation, where North and South Korea have taken their first step towards improving relations, agreements should be upheld out of mutual respect and understanding," the ministry said.

North and South Korea launched rare talks early in January to bring North Koreans to the Pyeongchang Games after the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, said in a New Year’s address he was willing to open up discussions with Seoul.

President Moon Jae-in has seen his support rate drop over his administration’s response to North Korea’s participation in the Games, especially after it decided to form a combined women’s ice hockey team with athletes from the two Koreas for the Winter Olympics.

Many South Koreans have complained that the unified team — the only such joint team to be formed — was unfair to the South Korean players. A petition against the unified team have been sent to the presidential Blue House’s website.

Government and opposition parties criticised Pyongyang’s decision to call off the performance on Tuesday, with Moon’s Democratic Party saying in a statement "frequent promise-breaking leads to fatigue".

"It’s North Korea’s responsibility to show its sincerity. It’s no help flipping on agreements like one would flip their hand."

Reuters

