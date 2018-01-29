World / Asia

Japan rebukes Coincheck, orders overhaul after $500m heist

29 January 2018 - 09:12 Agency Staff
Tokyo — Japan’s financial regulator has ordered Coincheck to get its act together after hackers stole $530m worth of digital money from its exchange, jolting the nation’s cryptocurrency market in one of the biggest cyber heists.

The theft highlights the vulnerabilities in trading an asset that global policy makers are struggling to regulate — and the broader risks for Japan as it aims to leverage the fintech industry to stimulate economic growth.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) said on Monday it had ordered improvements to operations at Tokyo-based Coincheck, which on Friday suspended trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin after hackers stole ¥58bn ($534m) of NEM coins, among the most popular digital currencies in the world.

Coincheck said on Sunday it would return about 90% with internal funds, though it has yet to figure out how or when.

Japan started to require cryptocurrency exchange operators to register with the government only in April 2017, allowing pre-existing operators such as Coincheck to continue offering services ahead of formal registration.

The FSA has registered 16 cryptocurrency exchanges so far, and another 16 or so are still awaiting approval while continuing to operate.

Coincheck has said its NEM coins were stored in a "hot wallet" instead of the more secure "cold wallet", outside the internet.

NEM fell to $0.78 from $1.01 on Friday, before recovering to $0.97 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.

And Bloomberg reported that cryptocurrency-related shares were unfazed by the heist.

Remixpoint rose as much as 6.1% after the BITPoint exchange operator said it would list more coins in a bid to win over customers.

GMO Internet advanced as much as 8.9% after Credit Suisse hiked its target price, citing the potential value of its cryptocurrency mining business.

"A lot of bad news had already kind of been filtered and hit the market," said Kay Van-Petersen, a Singapore-based global macro and crypto strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

"It re-underlines the need for better security in the space, but this by no means, means a structural kind of negative, or killer to the development of the space."

Other crypto stocks that rose on Monday include Ceres, Fisco and SBI Holdings.

Bitcoin regained ground after a brief selloff in the wake of the Coincheck heist, which added to a list of thefts going back to Mt Gox in 2014.

Singapore-based NEM Foundation said it had a tracing system on the NEM blockchain and that it had "a full account" of all of Coincheck’s lost NEM coins.

It said the hacker had not moved any of the funds to any exchange or personal accounts but that it had no way to independently return the stolen funds to its owners.

In 2014, Tokyo-based Mt Gox, which once handled 80% of the world’s bitcoin trades, filed for bankruptcy after losing about $500m worth of bitcoins.

More recently, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Youbit last month shut down and filed for bankruptcy after being hacked twice last year.

World leaders meeting in Davos last week issued fresh warnings about the dangers of cryptocurrencies, with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin relating Washington’s concern about the money being used for illicit activity.

Many countries have clamped down on exchanges.

South Korea will ban cryptocurrency traders from using anonymous bank accounts to crack down on the criminal use of virtual coins.

China has ordered some exchanges to close, with the aim of containing financial risks.

But Japan has taken a different tack, and last year became the first country to introduce national-level regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges.

The move, intended to protect consumers and stymie money laundering, was praised by many traders and operators as progressive.

