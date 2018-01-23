Bank of Japan stays hand despite signs of inflation picking up

Tokyo — The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus programme and kept its price and economic forecasts unchanged.

In a small sign of progress, though, it said inflation expectations had stopped falling.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank was not in a position to consider exiting its current policy after the board voted 8-1 to keep both interest rates and asset purchases at current levels.

Inflation expectations remain more or less unchanged, versus a previous assessment that they were weakening, the central bank said, though risks to prices remained "skewed to the downside".

The yen, which had strengthened as the market reacted to the bank’s view of price expectations, weakened after Kuroda’s comments.

It traded at ¥111.15 against the dollar at 3.45pm in Tokyo. The governor said the Bank of Japan is watching the currency market closely.

The central bank forecast the economy to grow 1.4% in the fiscal year starting in April, with inflation of 1.4% over the same period.

With the economy growing and inflation slowly but steadily rising, some investors had started to bet that the bank was nearing the point where it would begin to normalise its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The yen gained strength after the central bank cut its bond purchases earlier this month.

"The decision makes it clear that the Bank of Japan doesn’t want any noise about early tightening now," said Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief Japan economist at Credit Suisse Group and a former Bank of Japan official.

"The bank could have raised its growth forecast, given recent economic data, but it didn’t because it’s fearful of fuelling speculation of policy normalisation." He said that "what they fear most is a strong yen".

Some economists do see tightening on the horizon. Nearly half of those surveyed by Bloomberg said they expected the first move to come later this year.

Even a minority of Bank of Japan policy makers are raising the need for future discussions on normalising policy, though they agree that the stimulus programme must continue unchanged for some time, according to people familiar with central bank’s discussions.

‘Bit more time’

The Bank of Japan is lagging behind its global peers in normalising policy after years of unprecedented stimulus. The US Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising rates this year, and some European Central Bank officials are calling for the end of asset purchases ahead of a policy meeting later this week. The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate target last week.

The Bank of Japan appeared to be gaining confidence in its view of inflation, but that did not mean a policy change was coming soon, said Maiko Noguchi, a senior economist at Daiwa Securities and a former Bank of Japan official.

"What the Bank of Japan wants to see is inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, steady at around 1%," she said. "I think that will be when talk of policy adjustment comes up. But it will take a bit more time to get there."

Bloomberg