World / Asia

Shoot me, I am not joking, Duterte tells army

The radical Philippine president strongly denies rumours of trying to change the constitution to extend his stay in power

22 January 2018 - 14:07 Manuel Mogato
President Rodrigo Duterte. Picture: REUTERS/ EZRA ACAYAN
President Rodrigo Duterte. Picture: REUTERS/ EZRA ACAYAN

Manila — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday instructed the army and police to shoot him if he became a dictator and stayed on beyond his term, a scenario his foes are warning against, amid moves by his loyalists to change the constitution.

The firebrand leader sought to dispel speculation that he had ordered loyalists in Congress to change the constitution to introduce a federal system that would let him stay in power beyond 2022, when his single term ends.

"If I overstay and wanted to become a dictator, shoot me, I am not joking," Duterte told soldiers during an army base visit, adding that security forces should not allow anybody to mess with the constitution.

"It is your job to protect the constitution and to protect the people. Remember, it is your solemn duty."

Duterte has advocated federalism to tackle inequality, empower provinces and recognise the country’s diverse makeup.

Last week, his lower house allies voted to convene a constituent assembly to revise the charter by May this year, scrapping mid-term elections next year and extending the terms of all elected officials.

Constitutional reform has been a divisive issue, with critics accusing lawmakers of trying to prolong their stay in office, or of seeking a way for the hugely popular Duterte to cling to power beyond the end of his term.

Opponents warn it could lead to a repeat of the oppressive rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, saying they are troubled by Duterte’s admiration for Marcos and his similar authoritarian traits.

Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, has repeatedly said the president has no desire to stay longer than his term and, if anything, would prefer to retire earlier.

Reuters

Philippines suspends sending workers to Kuwait on reports of some driven to suicide

There are more than 250,000 Filipinos in Kuwait, most working as domestic helpers; Kuwait expressed surprise at the move
World
2 days ago

Phillipine president wants to change same-sex marriage laws

Despite the president’s history of sexism, he has come out strongly pro the LBGT community, putting him at even deeper odds with the powerful ...
World
1 month ago

Philippine’s Duterte gets regional martial law for another year

He says this is to fight Islamic militants and leftist rebels, but his opposition says he wants a dictatorship
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Shoot me, I am not joking, Duterte tells army
World / Asia
2.
Robots are a bigger threat to women than men in ...
World / Americas
3.
Taliban militants slaughter guests at a luxury ...
World / Middle East
4.
US federal employees stay home without pay after ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.