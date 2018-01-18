Is India ready for Japan’s bullet train? Japanese suppliers think so

New Delhi/Tokyo — Japanese steel and engineering companies are in the driver’s seat to bag major supply contracts for a $17bn Indian bullet train, several sources said, undermining a key component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policy — a push to "Make in India".

Japan is funding most of the project, and Japanese companies are likely to supply at least 70% of the core components of the rail line, said five sources in New Delhi with direct knowledge of the matter.

A spokesperson for Modi’s office declined to comment.

The Indian company executing the project, National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), said in a statement late on Thursday that procurement from Japan will be only 18% of the total project cost. Indian companies will carry out the construction of bridges and structures for the elevated rail, which will amount to more than half the cost, it said.

A Japanese transport ministry official involved in the project said the two countries were still working out a strategy for the supply of key components, and would unveil a plan for procurements around July. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

The September 2017 agreement between Japan and India for the bullet train project included two clauses: the promotion of Make in India and "Transfer of Technology" — through which New Delhi had hoped to set up manufacturing facilities in the country, generate jobs and get a toe-hold in Japanese technology.

Modi faces a general election in 2019 and is under pressure to provide more jobs to millions of unemployed in India. Critics also say the bullet train is wasteful and that the money could be better used elsewhere.