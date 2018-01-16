Koreas agree to string it together for Olympics

The North’s then leader Kim Jong-il sent dozens of state singers, dancers and musicians to Seoul to perform at a political event when Kim Dae-jung was president of South Korea.

The North’s delegates at Monday’s meeting included Hyon Song-Wol, the leader of Pyongyang’s famed all-female Moranbong music band, raising expectations the band would perform in the South.

The South’s delegates to Monday’s talks included officials from the state-run Korean Symphony Orchestra, raising the prospect of groups from both sides performing together.

The two nations also agreed on Monday to hold talks at Panmunjom on Wednesday on logistics and details for the visit by the North’s athletes.

The Koreas are set to hold talks with the International Olympics Committee in Lausanne in Switzerland on Saturday over the number of the North’s athletes. South Korea has proposed a joint march for the opening ceremony and a unified women’s ice hockey team, reports quoted a minister as saying last week.

The South Korean government and Olympic organisers have been keen for Pyongyang — which boycotted the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul — to take part in what they have been promoting as a "peace Olympics". The North remained silent on the offer until Kim Jong-un said in his New Year’s speech it could participate, a move seen as aimed at easing military tension with the US.

Tension has been high as the North staged a flurry of nuclear and missile tests since 2017 and Kim traded threats of war and personal attacks with US President Donald Trump.

Kim’s declaration triggered a rapid series of moves, while Seoul touted talks last week — the first inter-Korea meeting for two years — as a potential first step to bringing the North into negotiations over its nuclear arsenal. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said last week he was willing to have a summit with Kim", but that "certain outcomes must be guaranteed".

In a setback for such hopes, Pyongyang slammed Moon on Sunday as "ignorant and unreasonable" for demanding preconditions for a summit.

AFP