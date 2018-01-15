Collapse at Indonesian stock exchange building injures at least 75 people

Jakarta — At least 75 people were injured on Monday when a mezzanine floor at Indonesia’s stock exchange building collapsed into the lobby, police said, with victims carried out of the debris-filled building on stretchers.

Dramatic CCTV footage showed a group of about 40 visiting students on a balcony section plunge as the floor gave way with a cascade of glass, metal and other material crashing onto the ground floor, where several others were walking.

A Jakarta police spokesperson said the collapse was an accident and not the result of an explosion.

National police spokesperson Setyo Wasisto said 75 people had been injured. There were no reports of deaths so far.

Television images showed chaotic scenes as victims were taken to hospital or lay on the ground outside the tower complex in the centre of the sprawling city’s business district.

"I saw many people bleeding," student Rizki Noviandi, who was taking part in a competition at the exchange building, told Metro TV.

"So many people were carried out of the building and were left on the grass outside … until the ambulances arrived." The lobby was filled with debris and toppled-over plants near a Starbucks coffee outlet, as hundreds of building employees were evacuated from the complex, which was bombed by Islamist militants in 2000.