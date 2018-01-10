Two Reuters journalists formally charged in Myanmar court

Yangon — On Wednesday, two Reuters journalists were formally charged by police in a Myanmar court with breaching a colonial-era secrecy law that carries up to 14 years in jail, despite calls for their immediate release.

Myanmar nationals Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested a month ago under the country’s Official Secrets Act after they were allegedly given classified documents by two policemen over dinner. The pair had been reporting on the military campaign in the northern state of Rakhine that has forced some 655,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee over the border to Bangladesh since August.

The UN and US have condemned the violence as ethnic cleansing. The issue is incendiary inside Myanmar, where authorities deny wrongdoing and say the army was cracking down on militants from the Muslim minority.

A district judge said police charged the pair under a section of the act which punishes anyone who "obtains, collects, records or publishes ... any official document or information" which could be "useful to an enemy".