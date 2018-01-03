World / Asia

India puts a ceiling on local Taj Mahal visitors

03 January 2018 - 13:29 Agency Staff
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Agra — India is to restrict the number of daily visitors to the Taj Mahal in an attempt to preserve the 17th-century monument to love, its biggest tourist attraction.

Millions of mostly Indian tourists visit the Taj Mahal every year — and their numbers are steadily increasing as domestic travel becomes easier.

Experts say the vast crowds increase wear and tear on the white marble tomb, which already must undergo regular cleaning to stop it turning yellow from polluted air. The growing throngs could put pressure on its foundations, they say.

In future only 40,000 local tourists will be allowed to enter the historic complex each day, authorities said on Wednesday.

"We have to ensure the safety of the monument and visitors as well. Crowd management was emerging as a big challenge for us," an official with the Archeological Survey of India, which controls the monument, told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The restrictions will not apply to foreigners, who pay 1,000 rupees ($16) to enter.

Indian visitors normally pay just 40 rupees, but will be able to buy the more expensive ticket if they want to get around the limit.

The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died giving birth in 1631.

Anyone wanting to see the main crypt, which houses the couple’s spectacular marble graves inlaid with semiprecious stones, will also have to pay for the pricier ticket.

The graves also date back to the 17th century but do not actually contain the bodies of the royal couple, who are buried under a separate lower chamber.

The decision to restrict visitors comes after five visitors were injured in a crush on the last day of the year, which often attracts large crowds.

Daily visitor numbers to the Taj Mahal average 10,000-15,000 but can be much higher at weekends, going up to 70,000.

Nearly 6.5-million people visited the monument in 2016, according to government figures.

The Taj Mahal has attracted world leaders and royalty including former US president Bill Clinton.

Diana, the late British princess, was famously photographed alone on a marble seat there in 1992.

But the mausoleum faces an array of threats, including the yellowing effects of smog.

In 2016 green stains on its rear wall were blamed on excrement from insects.

Authorities have in the past covered the monument’s facade with "mud packs" made of Fuller’s earth, which draws out the impurities, to restore its whiteness.

AFP

India’s tax overhaul is not delivering the benefits truckers expected

Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is chaotic, and there is little in the legislation to deter bribery, critics say
World
11 hours ago

US says India has not complied with a WTO ruling on solar power

The US complained to the WTO in 2013, saying India’s solar programme was discriminatory and US solar exports to India had fallen by 90% from ...
World
14 days ago

Fun way to get to know SA — and our compatriots

Domestic group tours offer opportunity for South Africans to explore little-known spots in our own backyard, writes Lesley Stones
Life
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe looking to sell stakes in SOEs to plug ...
World
2.
Israel to pay illegal African migrants to leave ...
World / Middle East
3.
US says airstrike kills two militants in Somalia
World / Africa
4.
Tens of thousands show allegiance to Islamic ...
World

Related Articles

Fun way to get to know SA — and our compatriots
Life

The rise of Instagram-able holidays in SA
Features

Boosting domestic travel ‘key to new national tourism plan’
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.