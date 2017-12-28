World / Asia

No evidence that North Korea diverted missile wages

28 December 2017 - 08:58 Hyonhee Shin
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 15 2017. Picture: KCNA VIA REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on May 15 2017. Picture: KCNA VIA REUTERS

Seoul — There was no evidence North Korea diverted wages paid to its workers by South Korean firms in a now-closed border industrial park to bankroll its weapons programmes, an expert panel appointed by Seoul’s Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.

The investigation by the panel reversed the contention by the previous South Korean government that most of the cash that flowed into the jointly run Kaesong complex was diverted to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

South Korea laid the claim when it pulled out of the joint venture in response to the North’s launch of a long-range missile last year.

But in July, two months after liberal President Moon Jae-in was elected, a South Korean government official said there was no hard evidence to back up the assertion.

About 120 South Korean companies paid about double the $70 a month minimum wage in North Korea for each of the 55,000 workers hired in Kaesong.

The project resulted from the first inter-Korean summit meeting in 2000, when leaders of the two Koreas vowed reconciliation and co-operation.

Until its closure last year, it was the last remaining symbol of inter-Korean rapprochement amid frosty cross-border ties.

The decision to suspend the Kaesong project was "unilaterally and verbally" made by Moon’s predecessor one day after the missile test, without any formal discussions within the administration, the panel said.

"The presidential office inserted the wage-diversion argument as major grounds, yet without concrete information, sufficient evidence and consultations with related agencies, mainly citing defector testimonies that lack objectivity and credibility," Kim Jong-soo, a priest who heads the panel, told a news conference.

"This impairs the decision’s legitimacy and could constrain our ground over a future restart of the complex, while hampering the companies’ rights to protect their assets due to the hasty pullout process." Moon has pledged to reopen the industrial park if there is progress on the North’s denuclearisation, but political tensions and Pyongyang’s aloofness have tied the president’s hands.

Reuters

US issues sanctions against kingpins in North Korea’s missile programme

The move comes after new UN sanctions last Friday, which Pyongyang describes as ‘an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic ...
World
1 day ago

A year is all Donald Trump has needed to stir chunks of the world in near crisis

The US president’s contempt for a nuclear deal signed by Iran, Barack Obama’s administration and the great powers Britain, China, France, ...
World
9 days ago

Australia nabs North Korea ‘agent’

Police claim man tried to broker sale of missile components and also attempted to sell coal to third parties in Indonesia and Vietnam
World
10 days ago

War on the Korean peninsula is not an option, says China

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for talks to denuclearise North Korea, while the UN chief warns against risk of ‘sleepwalking’ into ...
World
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Mozambique cracks down on Tanzanians accused of ...
World / Africa
2.
Mugabe’s generous ‘retirement’ package is revealed
World / Africa
3.
Germany charges British recruitment agency over ...
World / Europe
4.
South Korea may shut down crypto-currency ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.