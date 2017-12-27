US issues sanctions against kingpins in North Korea’s missile programme

Washington/Moscow — The US announced sanctions on two of North Korea’s most prominent officials behind its ballistic missile programme on Tuesday, while Russia reiterated an offer to mediate to ease tension between Washington and Pyongyang.

The new US steps were the latest in a campaign aimed at forcing North Korea — which has defied years of multilateral and bilateral sanctions — to abandon a weapons programme aimed at developing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the US.

"Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea’s ballistic missile programmes, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate (North Korea) and achieve a fully denuclearised Korean Peninsula," treasury-secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The move followed new UN sanctions announced last Friday in response to North Korea’s November 29 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that Pyongyang said put all of the US mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

Those sanctions sought to further limit North Korea’s access to refined petroleum products and crude oil and its earnings from workers abroad.

North Korea declared the UN steps to be an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade.

The standoff between the US and North Korea has raised fears of a new conflict on the Korean peninsula, which has remained in a technical state of war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The US has said that all options, including military ones, are on the table in dealing with North Korea. It says it prefers a diplomatic solution, but that North Korea has given no indication that it is willing to discuss denuclearisation.