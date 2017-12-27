World / Asia

Myanmar court approves holding two journalists who reported on Rohingya crisis

27 December 2017 - 08:05 Antoni Slodkowski
Reuters reporter Wa Lone and his wife Pan Ei Mon hug each other as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar, on December 27 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Yangon — A court in Myanmar agreed on Wednesday to remand two Reuters journalists in custody for a second 14-day period as authorities continued a probe into allegations that they breached the nation’s Official Secrets Act, according to the lawyer for the reporters.

The two reporters Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, completed two weeks in detention on Tuesday.

They were brought to a court in Yangon on Wednesday for the brief proceedings and allowed to meet their families, colleagues and lawyer for the first time since being arrested on December 12.

The two journalists had worked on Reuters coverage of a crisis in the western state of Rakhine, where an estimated 655,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from a fierce military crackdown on militants.

The Official Secrets Act carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

