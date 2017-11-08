North Koreans face deportation from China

Seoul — Ten North Koreans including a four-year-old child have been detained in China, where they face being deported back to the North, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The group was trying to defect to South Korea, but were detained by Chinese police in the northeastern city of Shenyang in Liaoning province, according to the sources.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a news briefing on Tuesday she was unaware of details of the case. She said China consistently upholds the handling of such matters in accordance with domestic and international law and humanitarian principles.