Trump tones down North Korean rhetoric on Asia trip

And on October 2, Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that "now is not the time to talk" and the US wants to talk with North Korea only about freeing three US citizens held by the regime.

"It’s a good sign that Trump ‘behaved’ and refrained from provocative language about North Korea and offensive language about South Korea," said Duyeon Kim, a visiting senior fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum in Seoul. "The two presidents said all the right things and their diplomatic display ended without any gaffes or hiccups."

Trump has been pressing China to put maximum pressure on North Korea, while the US approach also includes urging the governments in Seoul and Tokyo to set aside decades of mistrust and work together.

US official are also calling on countries around the world to expel North Korean diplomats and send North Korean guest workers home.

Trump, who is heading to Beijing on Wednesday for a state visit, said China had been "very, very helpful" on North Korea, and that getting countries such as Russia on board would help things happen quickly. "All nations must implement UN Security Council regulations and cease trade and business entirely with North Korea," he said. "It is unacceptable that nations would help to arm and finance this increasingly dangerous regime."

Last month, North Korea accused the US of "seeking to ignite a nuclear war" and said American fighter jets were simulating a surprise nuclear attack on Kim’s regime with a drill in South Korea.

In a briefing on Tillerson’s aircraft on the way to Asia, a senior US state department official said there was evidence the US pressure campaign was working. The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said a recent article in North Korea’s state news agency that the sanctions were tantamount to genocide was an indication that Pyongyang was feeling the bite of the restrictions.

The official also said, however, that there was no indication North Korea was currently willing to come to the negotiating table, and said there was little to discuss as long as Kim’s regime remains committed to developing a nuclear weapon.

Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra, said it’s in Trump’s interest to show that, in effect, he’s done everything he can to avoid a conflict, including talking to the North Koreans.

"If the Americans are making the overtures to the North Koreans — ‘look we are prepared to talk’ — and the North Koreans throw it back in their face, the responsibility for what happens next is North Korea’s, it is not America’s," Davis said. "From the American perspective for diplomacy to work, North Korea has to de-nuclearise. North Korea is not prepared to [do that]. That’s their opening position, so you’ve got irreconcilable positions."

Bloomberg