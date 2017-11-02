World / Asia

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi visits violence-torn Rohingya Muslim region for first time

02 November 2017 - 11:42 Agency Staff
Caption: A Rohingya refugee boy carries his younger brother as they wait to be taken to a refugee camp after crossing Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Caption: A Rohingya refugee boy carries his younger brother as they wait to be taken to a refugee camp after crossing Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sittwe — On Thursday, Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi visited areas riven by ethnic violence for the first time since hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims began fleeing the country to escape a brutal military operation launched in late August.

Reuters photographers saw thousands of desperate Rohingya wade through shallows and narrow creeks between islands of the Naf River to reach neighbouring Bangladesh the previous evening.

Some had small boats or pulled makeshift rafts to get to Bangladesh on the river’s western bank, but most walked, children cradled in their arms and the elderly carried on their backs, with sacks of belongings tied to staves on their shoulders. Reaching the far side, some women and older people had to be pulled through the mud to reach dry land atop steep banks.

More than 4,000 crossed at different points on the river on Wednesday, Maj Mohammed Iqbal, a Bangladesh security official in the southern district of Cox’s Bazar, told Reuters.

A Reuters reporter saw Suu Kyi board a military helicopter at Sittwe, the Rakhine state capital, at about 9am on Thursday, amid a heightened security presence.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has faced heavy international criticism for not taking a higher profile in responding to what UN officials have called "ethnic cleansing" by the army. Lately, Suu Kyi, who does not control the military, has appeared to take a stronger lead in the crisis, focusing government efforts on rehabilitation and pledging to repatriate refugees.

Spokesman Zaw Htay said Suu Kyi was visiting the troubled border district of Maungdaw, which has seen the greatest exodus of people. "She will go to Maungdaw, and I cannot give any more details."

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled predominantly Buddhist Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh since late August, to escape violence in a brutal military counter-insurgency operation after Rohingya militants attacked security posts in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Refugees in the Bangladesh camps say the Myanmar army torched their villages, but Myanmar blames Rohingya militants.

Suu Kyi has not visited Rakhine since assuming power last year following a landslide 2015 election victory. The majority of residents in the northern part of the state, which includes Maungdaw, were Muslims until the recent crisis. Myanmar has rejected the accusations of ethnic cleansing, saying its security forces launched a counter-insurgency operation after Rohingya militants attacked 30 security posts in northern Rakhine on August 25.

Suu Kyi was accompanied on Thursday by about 20 people travelling in two military helicopters, including military, police and state officials, the Reuters reporter said. Businessman Zaw Zaw, formerly sanctioned by the US treasury for his ties to Myanmar’s junta, was also with the Nobel laureate.

Suu Kyi launched a project last month to help rehabilitation and resettlement in Rakhine and has urged tycoons to contribute. She has pledged to allow the return of refugees who can prove they were residents of Myanmar, but thousands of people have continued to flee to Bangladesh.

Talks with Bangladesh have yet to deliver a pact on a repatriation process made more complex because predominantly Buddhist Myanmar has long denied citizenship to the Muslim Rohingya.

Suu Kyi’s spokesman voiced fears on Tuesday that Bangladesh could be stalling on the accord to first get millions of dollars of international aid money, an accusation a senior Bangladesh home ministry official described as outrageous. But the scene on Wednesday at the Naf River showed Rohingya were still ready to risk being destitute in Bangladesh, rather than stay in Myanmar in fear of their lives.

Reuters

The number of refugees fleeing Myanmar has nearly hit the 1-million mark

This is the biggest exodus from a single country since the Rwandan genocide, says the UN, as it appeals for money to save the destitute people ...
World
9 days ago

Violence against Rohingya Muslims ramps up, says UN

The UN says ‘clearance operations’ began before insurgent attacks on police posts in August
World
21 days ago

Myanmar takes tentative first step to assuage Rohingya Muslims

Despite hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing the country, Aung San Suu Kyi holds inter-faith prayers with Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, Christians ...
World
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Xi Jinping sends Kim Jong-un a friendly message ...
World / Asia
2.
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi visits violence-torn Rohingya ...
World / Asia
3.
Manhattan killer says he took a year to plan his ...
World / Americas
4.
Record $5.2bn sale of The Center shows Hong Kong ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

The number of refugees fleeing Myanmar has nearly hit the 1-million mark
World / Asia

Violence against Rohingya Muslims ramps up, says UN
World / Asia

Myanmar takes tentative first step to assuage Rohingya Muslims
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.