Market manipulation appears to be one step in China’s congress choreography

Beijing/Shanghai — China’s securities watchdog has asked some loss-making companies to avoid publishing quarterly results this week, as authorities seek to ensure stock-market stability during the Communist Party Congress, according to people familiar with the matter.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission made its requests via the country’s stock exchanges, the people said, asking not to be named as they are not authorised to talk to the media.

At least 17 Shenzhen-listed companies announced delays to their earnings reports from October 20 to October 24, up from three during the same period last year, exchange filings show.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission and China’s bourses did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

Chinese regulators have stepped up efforts to quell market volatility during the twice-a-decade congress, a highly choreographed reshuffling of the country’s top leadership that’s expected to shape President Xi Jinping’s influence into the next decade.

While the smallest equity swings in 25 years suggest government interference has worked, critics argue that China’s leaders have backpedaled on a pledge to give market forces a more central role in the world’s second-largest economy.

Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry, which farms chickens, and Shenzhen Hifuture Electric, an electrical equipment maker, were among the Shenzhen-listed companies asked to withhold their results this week, the people said.

Shandong Minhe, which estimated a loss for the January-September period in an October 13 filing, said on Sunday that it had not finished checking the content of its earnings report and would postpone its release, previously scheduled for Tuesday, until October 30.

The company’s shares have dropped 35% this year and were trading 1% lower at 1.14pm local time on Tuesday.

Shenzhen Hifuture, which also projected a January-September loss on October 13, gave this explanation for a similar delay in a Sunday filing: "We have a lot on our plate to deal with."

Shandong Minhe declined further comment when contacted by Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

Shenzhen Hifuture, whose shares have been suspended since January, did not immediately reply to an e-mail.

Not all Chinese companies refrained from reporting losses this week.

Wuhan Guide Infrared, a maker of thermal imaging products, announced a third-quarter loss of 1.5-million yuan ($226,000) on Monday, versus a 3.48-million yuan profit a year earlier.

Oriental Times Media said the same day it had a third-quarter loss of 2-million yuan.

Most of the Shenzhen-traded companies announcing delays to their results had previously predicted losses or steep earnings declines, filings reviewed by Bloomberg show.

Bloomberg