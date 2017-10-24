India intensifies crackdown after discovering $1bn in suspicious deposits

New Delhi — India is intensifying its crackdown on dubious companies after it unearthed more than $1bn in suspicious cash deposits.

The discovery was part of its investigation of corruption and efforts to boost foreign investment.

While the government has already deregistered more than 200,000 companies and restricted their bank accounts, it is now working on limiting property transfers to trace any further generation of black money, says PP Chaudhary, junior minister for corporate affairs.

The ministry is probing deposits of more than $1bn made by about 20,000 companies during the cash ban last year, while its Serious Fraud Investigation Office is investigating 1,505 companies for allegedly violating the Companies Act.

It is examining another 809 listed companies, found untraceable by SEBI, to check their status, existence of their offices and directors, the minister says.

"Our purpose is to increase compliance so that investors’ confidence increases in Indian companies," Chaudhary says.

"This will also attract foreign investors who would be sure that the companies they are investing in are genuine. We will have to curb shell companies if we want to increase confidence of investors in India."

Corruption-busting platform

After winning the 2014 election in a landslide on the promise of tackling corruption and improving the ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking measures to prevent money laundering, counterfeiting, hoarding and tax evasion.

In November last year, he withdrew 86% of currency in circulation, aiming to crackdown on unaccounted wealth and put an end to India’s vast shadow economy.

In an Independence Day speech on August 15 this year, Modi claimed the move had unearthed more than 300,000 shell companies.

Following his speech, the ministry of corporate affairs struck off the names of 217,239 companies for failing to comply with regulatory requirements and disqualified directors on these companies’ boards from assuming directorship at other firms.

"The final list of disqualified directors may touch up to 450,000," Chaudhary says. "The companies which deposited money during demonetisation are being investigated using artificial intelligence."

Breather

While the government’s move will boost investors’ confidence in India, authorities should ensure that companies and directors with genuine cases are given a breather, says Abhishek Goenka, a Bangalore-based corporate tax leader at PwC India.

"Currently the directors who have been disqualified have no recourse available to them," Goenka says.

The ministry is conducting a massive data-mining exercise to trace the ultimate beneficiaries of these companies. Using data analytics and artificial intelligence, the information gathered will be used to take action against the offenders, the minister says.

It is also developing a state-of-the-art early warning system using artificial intelligence that will throw up red flags and provide information in case a company’s financial health deteriorates or if it’s transactions are suspect.

"In the absence of technology we can be reactive but not proactive," the minister says. "To be proactive it is necessary that we develop artificial intelligence."

Bloomberg