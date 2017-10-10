World / Asia

Tepco and Japanese government ordered to pay ¥500m in Fukushima damages claim

10 October 2017 - 09:22 Osamu Tsukimori and Aaron Sheldrick
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a campaign rally in Fukushima on October 10 2017 — the same day a court ruled on the government and Tepco’s joint liability for the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Picture: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a campaign rally in Fukushima on October 10 2017 — the same day a court ruled on the government and Tepco’s joint liability for the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Picture: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tokyo — A district court in Fukushima prefecture on Tuesday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the Japanese government were liable for damages totalling about ¥500m ($4.44m) in the largest class action lawsuit brought over the 2011 nuclear disaster, Kyodo news agency said.

A group of about 3,800 people, mostly in Fukushima prefecture, filed the class action suit, marking the biggest number of plaintiffs out of about 30 similar class action lawsuits filed across the nation.

This is the second court ruling that fixed the government’s responsibility after a Maebashi district court decision in March.

All the three district court decisions so far have ordered Tepco to pay damages. Only the Chiba court decision last month did not find the government liable for compensation.

The plaintiffs in Fukushima case have called on defendants for reinstating the levels of radioactivity at their homes before the disaster, but the court rejected the request, Kyodo said.

Tepco has long been criticised for ignoring the threat posed by natural disasters to the Fukushima plant and the company and the government were lambasted for their handling of the crisis.

Reuters

