European Parliament criticises UK’s divisions over Brexit process

The MEPs’ vote, by 557 for to 92 against with 29 abstentions, calls on the European Council of leaders, "unless there is a major breakthrough ... to postpone its assessment on whether sufficient progress has been made", and is "of the opinion that in the fourth round of negotiations [held last week in Brussels] sufficient progress has not yet been made".

Britain has been keen to move on to trade talks, but the EU insists there is progress on the amount Britain must pay to leave, on the rights of EU citizens living in Britain, and on Northern Ireland.

While Tuesday’s vote was not binding, the European Parliament will eventually have a final veto on any deal for Britain’s departure from the bloc in March 2019.

British euro-sceptic leader Nigel Farage — who still holds a seat in the European Parliament — accused the EU of treating Britain like a "hostage" and demanding a "ransom" in the form of the exit costs, but Barnier hit back, insisting it was British intransigence on key issues that was holding up the talks.

"You will never ever find the tiniest speck of vengeance or punishment in my attitude towards you. Never," Barnier told the parliament. "There are still serious divergences, in particular on the financial settlement. We will not agree to pay at 27 what was decided at 28."

The EU says its seven-year, trillion-euro budget should not be thrown into chaos by Britain’s exit, but Britain says a reported ¤100bn exit bill is excessive.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker also said it was too soon to move on to the next phase of negotiations. "We first need to agree on the terms of the divorce and then we see if we can half-lovingly find each other again," he told parliament. Juncker also warned Britain not to try and "go over Michel Barnier’s head" and negotiate directly with European leaders, saying he was the only one mandated to carry out Brexit talks.

The MEPs’ resolution, backed by all the major political groups, is harsh about Britain’s refusal, so far, to settle the exit bill, saying the "absence of any clear proposals has seriously impeded the negotiations". The fifth round of Brexit talks is due to start in Brussels on Monday.

