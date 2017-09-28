Rohingya should be able to return to Myanmar, says UN refugee chief

About 480,000 Rohingya have fled northern Rakhine since August 25 and accused the army of a campaign of violence that the UN has called "ethnic cleansing", following attacks by Rohingya insurgents on police posts.

About 300,000 Rohingya had previously crossed into neighbouring Bangladesh.

A Myanmar minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the Yangon government will manage the redevelopment of villages torched during the violence in Rakhine state.

"Since it is most likely that return will take time, if it happens, if violence stops, it will be important also to find in the medium term suitable solutions for the people that are in Bangladesh," Grandi said. He called for Myanmar to implement the recommendations of a commission led by former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan.

"The lack of citizenship for the Rohingya, this needs to be addressed and resolved," Grandi said.

"Clearly if only the people with papers can go back, that will be a very small number, if at all," Grandi said. "So I think that the exercise should go beyond that and should really determine, if that is what is needed, who is a national, and those people should be allowed to go back and be given that citizenship."

Reuters