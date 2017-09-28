World / Asia

Rohingya should be able to return to Myanmar, says UN refugee chief

28 September 2017 - 06:15 Stephanie Nebehay
An albino Rohingya refugee in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
An albino Rohingya refugee in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS

Geneva — The UN refugee chief said on Wednesday the "big question" regarding the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh was whether they would be allowed to return to their homeland.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said he hoped to discuss the statelessness of Rohingya with Myanmar officials in Geneva next week but recognised it was a "very complex issue".

"It is very clear that the cause of this crisis is in Myanmar, but that the solution of this crisis also lies in Myanmar," he told a news conference in Geneva on his return from Bangladesh.

He called on the Myanmar authorities to end the violence in northern Rakhine state so that solutions to the situation could then be discussed.

UN urged to impose Myanmar sanctions

Myanmar committing crimes against humanity in its campaign against Muslim insurgents, Human Rights Watch says
World
1 day ago

About 480,000 Rohingya have fled northern Rakhine since August 25 and accused the army of a campaign of violence that the UN has called "ethnic cleansing", following attacks by Rohingya insurgents on police posts.

About 300,000 Rohingya had previously crossed into neighbouring Bangladesh.

A Myanmar minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the Yangon government will manage the redevelopment of villages torched during the violence in Rakhine state.

"Since it is most likely that return will take time, if it happens, if violence stops, it will be important also to find in the medium term suitable solutions for the people that are in Bangladesh," Grandi said. He called for Myanmar to implement the recommendations of a commission led by former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan.

"The lack of citizenship for the Rohingya, this needs to be addressed and resolved," Grandi said.

"Clearly if only the people with papers can go back, that will be a very small number, if at all," Grandi said. "So I think that the exercise should go beyond that and should really determine, if that is what is needed, who is a national, and those people should be allowed to go back and be given that citizenship."

Reuters

Population boom in Rohingya camps worries Bangladesh

Bangladesh is building a large camp to accommodate hundreds of thousands of new arrivals fleeing violence across the border, but space is stretched ...
World
8 days ago

India brandishes 'intelligence report' of Rohingyas' militant links

India fights in court to deport Rohingya, claims they have links to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations
World
9 days ago

Call for sanctions against Myanmar military in new wave of 'ethnic cleansing'

The stakes are high for leader Aung San Suu Kyi when she makes her first address on the crisis on Tuesday, with critics accusing her of not stopping ...
World
9 days ago

