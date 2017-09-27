World / Asia

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

UN urged to impose Myanmar sanctions

27 September 2017 - 06:28 Shoon Naing
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh June 1, 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Yangon — Myanmar is committing crimes against humanity in its campaign against Muslim insurgents in Rakhine state, Human Rights Watch says and has called for the UN to impose sanctions and an arms embargo.

A government spokesman rejected the accusation, saying there was no evidence, adding that the government was committed to protecting rights.

Myanmar has also rejected UN accusations that its forces are engaged in ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents on the security forces on August 25. It says its forces are fighting terrorists responsible for attacking the police and the army, killing civilians and torching villages.

The military campaign has sent nearly 440,000 refugees fleeing to Bangladesh, most of them Rohingya.

They have accused the security forces and Buddhist vigilantes of trying to drive the Rohingya out of Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

"The Burmese military is brutally expelling the Rohingya from northern Rakhine state," said James Ross, legal and policy director at New York-based Human Rights Watch.

The organisation said its research, supported by satellite imagery, had found crimes of deportation and forced population transfers, murder and attempted murder, rape and persecution.

Reuters

