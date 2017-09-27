Jack Ma and Li Ka-shing to start digital wallet service in Hong Kong

Hong Kong — Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison Holdings and Jack Ma’s Ant Financial unit will form a joint venture to offer a digital wallet service in Hong Kong.

The wallet will come under the AlipayHK brand which was launched in May, CK Hutchison said in a statement on Tuesday. The mobile app will allow users to make in-store payments in 4,000 retail outlets and will also offer insurance products, and food and beverage vouchers.

The venture comes after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority started granting licences to operators last year that allowed consumers to store money in local versions of online wallets. The city’s de facto central bank has granted five stored-value facilities licences in total, with Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings also being given approval to offer digital wallets to consumers in Hong Kong.

Canning Fok, group co-MD of CK Hutchison, said the venture will benefit the telecommunications and retail customers of the conglomerate, which runs the Watsons health-and-beauty chain in the city. It also helps CK Hutchison penetrate the lucrative mobile payment arena.

CK Hutchison shares gained 0.9% as of 10.59am in Hong Kong on Wednesday, bringing their advance this year to 14%, compared with the benchmark Hang Seng Index’s 26% surge.

The joint venture is expected to be completed by the end of this year, subject to regulatory approval, according to the statement.

Bloomberg