World / Asia

Fugitive former Thai leader Yingluck Shinawatra sentenced in her absence

27 September 2017 - 13:27 Aukkarapon Niyomyat
Former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 21 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 21 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Bangkok — Thailand’s Supreme Court sentenced former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra in absentia to five years in prison on Wednesday for mismanaging a rice subsidy scheme that cost the country billions of dollars.

Yingluck fled abroad last month fearing that the military government, set up after a coup in 2014, would seek a harsh sentence.

For more than a decade Thai politics have been dominated by a power struggle between Thailand’s traditional elite, including the army and affluent Bangkok-based upper classes, and the Shinawatra family, which includes Yingluck’s brother, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was also ousted by a coup.

Yingluck had faced up to 10 years in prison for negligence over the costly scheme that had helped get her elected in 2011.

Yingluck pleaded innocent and accused the military government of political persecution.

Nine judges voted unanimously to find her guilty in a verdict reading that took four hours, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The court said Yingluck knew that members of her administration had falsified government-to-government rice deals but did nothing to stop it.

A former commerce minister in her government was jailed for 42 years last month for falsifying government-to-government rice deals in connection with the subsidy scheme.

Norrawit Larlaeng, a lawyer for Yingluck, told reporters outside the court that an appeal was being discussed.

Rural support

The Shinawatras commanded huge support by courting rural voters, helping them to win every general election since 2001, but their foes accused them of corruption and nepotism.

Under the rice scheme, Yingluck’s government bought rice from farmers at above-market prices, leading to stockpiles of the grain and distorted global prices of the commodity.

Losses amounted to $8bn, the military government has said.

Three members of Yingluck’s Puea Thai Party declined to comment when contacted by Reuters after the court gave its verdict.

Dozens of supporters had gathered outside the court to hear the verdict on Wednesday.

That was far fewer than on August 25, when the court was originally scheduled to deliver its verdict, only to find out that Yingluck had fled the country.

Though her whereabouts has not been disclosed by either her aides or the junta, Reuters reported last month that she had fled to Dubai, where Thaksin has a home and lives in self-imposed exile to avoid a 2008 jail sentence for corruption.

Neither Yingluck nor Thaksin commented publicly immediately after the verdict.

Nothing has been heard from Yingluck since she fled the country, and one of her lawyers, Sommai Koosap, told Reuters outside the court on Wednesday that she had not been in contact.

The leader of the military junta, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, said on Tuesday he knew where Yingluck was but would not reveal it until after the verdict was read.

Thai authorities investigating how Yingluck escaped said last week they had questioned three police officers who admitted to helping her.

Reuters

Thai defence minister pleads ignorance on former premier’s disappearance

Yingluck Shinawatra was meant to appear in court, but has disappeared despite being under heavy surveillance
World
1 month ago

Yingluck Shinawatra flees Thailand before verdict that could land her in jail

There are rumours that the former Thai leader may have fled to neighbouring Cambodia, while newspaper reports say she may have later gone to ...
World
1 month ago

Trial of ousted Thai leader begins

Yingluck Shinawatra goes on trial over costly rice subsidy policy that could see her jailed for 10 years as ruling junta seeks to ward off political ...
World
1 year ago

Thai military delegation heads to China to boost ties

Meeting aimed at mapping out ‘future plans of action’ with the Chinese army, one of Thailand’s oldest regional allies
World
3 years ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cameroon’s deportation of desperate Nigerians was ...
World / Africa
2.
Fugitive former Thai leader Yingluck Shinawatra ...
World / Asia
3.
Meat or methane — a menu choice for the future?
World / Asia
4.
Jack Ma and Li Ka-shing to start digital wallet ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Thai defence minister pleads ignorance on former premier’s disappearance
World / Asia

Yingluck Shinawatra flees Thailand before verdict that could land her in jail
World / Asia

Trial of ousted Thai leader begins
World / Asia

Thai court accepts criminal case against Yingluck
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.