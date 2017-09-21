World / Asia

S&P Global Ratings downgrades China, at a sensitive time

21 September 2017 - 13:05 Yinan Zhao
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — S&P Global Ratings cut China’s sovereign credit rating by one step, to A+ from AA-, and revised its outlook to stable from negative.

"China’s prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased its economic and financial risks," the agency said in a statement.

"Although this credit growth had contributed to strong real GDP [gross domestic product] growth and higher asset prices, we believe it has also diminished financial stability to some extent."

The downgrade, the second by a major ratings company this year, represents ebbing international confidence that China can strike a balance between maintaining economic growth and cleaning up its financial sector.

The move may also be uncomfortable for Communist Party officials, who are just weeks away from their twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle.

The cut will "have a relatively big impact on Chinese enterprises since corporate ratings can’t be higher than the sovereign rating," said Xia Le, an economist at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in Hong Kong. "It will affect corporate financing."

Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating on the world’s second-biggest economy to A1 from Aa3 in May, citing similar concerns over economy-wide debt and effects on state finances.

Bloomberg

Chinese trade news takes the wind out of Asian equities’ sails

Currencies and commodities are also becalmed in summer doldrums, but a positive global economic outlook should support equities and industrial ...
Markets
1 month ago

Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ

News and analysis on the frontier markets
Markets
1 month ago

Chinese growth picks up but few expect the momentum to last

Analysts say the second half of the year will not be as strong as the first, as the country implements measures to rein in debt
World
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
California sues Trump over that wall
World / Americas
2.
Global trade is rebounding, but risks remain, ...
World
3.
S&P Global Ratings downgrades China, at a ...
World / Asia
4.
Zimbabwe’s gold production rises 10% on informal ...
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.