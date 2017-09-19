US and Iran clash over wider inspections

Vienna — The US and Iran quarrelled over how Tehran’s nuclear activities should be policed at a meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday, in a row sparked last month by Washington’s call for wider inspections.

Key US allies are worried by the possibility of Washington pulling out of a 2015 landmark nuclear deal under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions against it being lifted.

The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, last month called for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect a wider range of sites in Iran, including military ones, to verify it was not breaching its nuclear deal with world powers. Her remarks were rejected by a furious Tehran.

"We will not accept a weakly enforced or inadequately monitored deal," US Energy Secretary Rick Perry told the IAEA general conference, an annual meeting of the agency’s member states that began on Monday.

He did not say whether he thought the deal was currently weakly enforced.