World / Asia

NUCLEAR ACTIVITIES

US and Iran clash over wider inspections

19 September 2017 - 06:54 Shadia Nasralla
Key US allies are worried by the possibility of Washington pulling out of a 2015 landmark nuclear deal. Picture: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Key US allies are worried by the possibility of Washington pulling out of a 2015 landmark nuclear deal. Picture: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Vienna — The US and Iran quarrelled over how Tehran’s nuclear activities should be policed at a meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday, in a row sparked last month by Washington’s call for wider inspections.

Key US allies are worried by the possibility of Washington pulling out of a 2015 landmark nuclear deal under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions against it being lifted.

The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, last month called for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect a wider range of sites in Iran, including military ones, to verify it was not breaching its nuclear deal with world powers. Her remarks were rejected by a furious Tehran.

"We will not accept a weakly enforced or inadequately monitored deal," US Energy Secretary Rick Perry told the IAEA general conference, an annual meeting of the agency’s member states that began on Monday.

He did not say whether he thought the deal was currently weakly enforced.

Iran warns US over nuclear agreement

US President Donald Trump says Teheran is violating ‘the spirit’ of the nuclear accord granting sanctions relief
World
1 day ago

"The US ... strongly encourages the IAEA to exercise its full authorities to verify Iran’s adherence to each and every nuclear-related commitment under the JCPOA," Perry added, referring to the deal by its official name — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Perry was speaking shortly after the general conference formally approved the appointment of Yukiya Amano, a 70-year-old career diplomat from Japan, to a third term as IAEA director-general.

US President Donald Trump has called the accord "the worst deal ever negotiated" and has until mid-October to make a decision that could lead to reimposed US sanctions on Iran.

Iran’s nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, told the meeting in Vienna that Washington had made "a host of unjustifiable peculiar demands with regard to the verification of our strictly peaceful nuclear programme".

"We remain confident that the [IAEA] will resist such unacceptable demands and continue to execute the agency’s ... role with strict objectivity, fairness and impartiality," he said, also criticising the US’s "overtly hostile attitude"

Reuters

Trump says ‘bureaucracy’ is hindering UN and US

The United States is the biggest financial contributor to the United Nations and Trump wants a better return on their investment, or he will ...
World
13 hours ago

China and Russia in naval drills near North Korea

Pyongyang’s recent nuclear and missile tests are expected to loom large at the UN General Assembly
World
23 hours ago

North Korea seeks military ‘equilibrium’ with US

The sanctions imposed on Monday banned the North’s textile trade, stopped new work permits for its labourers, and imposed restrictions on ...
World
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi breaks her long ...
World / Americas
2.
Hurricane Maria plows into Dominica, heads for US ...
World / Americas
3.
India brandishes 'intelligence report' of ...
World / Asia
4.
US and Iran clash over wider inspections
World / Asia

Related Articles

Trump says ‘bureaucracy’ is hindering UN and US
World / Americas

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron make UN debuts
World / Americas

Iran warns US over nuclear agreement
World / Asia

Iran gets all-clear from UN nuclear watchdog — contrary to what Trump says
World / Asia

A rise of the generals inside Donald Trump's White House
World

Hassan Rouhani vows to end Iran’s isolation despite new sanctions
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.