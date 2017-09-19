World / Asia

SECURITY THREAT

India brandishes 'intelligence report' of Rohingyas' militant links

19 September 2017 - 06:55 Suchitra Mohanty and Krishna N Das
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Monday. Picture: REUTERS

New Delhi — India’s home ministry said on Monday it would confidentially share intelligence information with the Supreme Court showing Rohingya links with Pakistan-based militants, in a bid to get legal clearance for plans to deport around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims.

The Supreme Court is hearing an appeal lodged on behalf of Rohingya against the deportation plan proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.

India’s home ministry submitted an affidavit to the court arguing that the hard-line stance was justified by the security threat posed by illegal immigrant Rohingya, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh, and then into India.

The ministry said the illegal influx of large numbers of Rohingya into India began four to five years ago, long before an exodus that saw more than 400,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh since August 25 to escape a Myanmar military counterinsurgency offensive that the UN has called "ethnic cleansing".

The affidavit went on to say the government had reports from security agencies and other authentic sources "indicating linkages of some of the unauthorised Rohingya immigrants with Pakistan-based terror organisations and similar organisations operating in other countries".

It also said there was information on Rohingya involvement in plots by Islamic State and other "extremist groups" to ignite communal and sectarian violence in India.

Senior home ministry official Mukesh Mittal said the Indian government would privately show the court material gathered from "sensitive investigations" to substantiate its claims.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who filed the plea on behalf of two Rohingya men, will file a rejoinder to the government’s affidavit, his office told Reuters.

Meantime, police said on Monday that they had arrested a suspected member of al-Qaeda who they believed was trying to recruit Rohingya living in the country to fight security forces in Myanmar.

Senior police officer Pramod Kushwaha told Reuters that British national Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested near a bus stop in Delhi on Sunday. He had come to India via Bangladesh.

Rohingya in India voiced worries that they were being unfairly tainted by the allegations and sought more understanding for their plight.

"We feel helpless and hopeless," said Rohingya youth leader Ali Johar, who came to India in 2012 and lives with his family in a Delhi settlement.

"The world’s largest democracy has given us shelter but they should handle this situation more empathetically."

Modi’s government has been criticised by activists for not speaking out against Myanmar’s recent military offensive against Rohingya insurgents.

Reuters

