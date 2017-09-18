Iran warns US over nuclear agreement

Washington extended some sanctions relief for Iran on Thursday under Tehran’s 2015 deal with world powers, but said it had yet to decide whether to maintain the agreement.

Trump, who must make a decision by mid-October, said Iran was violating "the spirit" of the deal under which it got sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear programme.

"Today, despite all the commitments and discussions in the negotiations, America’s attitude towards these negotiations and their outcome is completely unjust and amounts to bullying," Khamenei said.

Iran said in August it could abandon the nuclear deal "within hours" if the US imposed new penalties, after Washington ordered sanctions over Tehran’s ballistic missile tests. The US said the tests violated a UN resolution. Iran denies that, saying its missiles cannot carry nuclear weapons.

Reuters