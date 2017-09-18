World / Asia

SANCTIONS RELIEF

Iran warns US over nuclear agreement

18 September 2017 - 06:47 Agency Staff
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: REUTERS
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: REUTERS

Dubai — Iran would react strongly to any "wrong move" by the US on Tehran’s nuclear deal, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, after President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the spirit of the agreement.

"The Iranian nation is standing firm and any wrong move by the domineering regime regarding the [nuclear accord] will face the reaction of the Islamic Republic," state television quoted Khamenei as saying on Sunday. 

Washington extended some sanctions relief for Iran on Thursday under Tehran’s 2015 deal with world powers, but said it had yet to decide whether to maintain the agreement.

Trump, who must make a decision by mid-October, said Iran was violating "the spirit" of the deal under which it got sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear programme.

"Today, despite all the commitments and discussions in the negotiations, America’s attitude towards these negotiations and their outcome is completely unjust and amounts to bullying," Khamenei said.

Iran said in August it could abandon the nuclear deal "within hours" if the US imposed new penalties, after Washington ordered sanctions over Tehran’s ballistic missile tests. The US said the tests violated a UN resolution. Iran denies that, saying its missiles cannot carry nuclear weapons.

Reuters

