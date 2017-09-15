Typhoon Doksuri floods hundreds of thousands of homes in Vietnam

Ha Tinh — Typhoon Doksuri tore a destructive path across central Vietnam on Friday, flooding hundreds of thousands of homes, whipping off roofs and knocking out power in the country’s most powerful storm in years.

One man was killed when he slipped as he was trying to shore up his restaurant, media said. Another drowned in heavy rain that preceded the arrival of the storm on Thursday.

Nearly 80,000 people had been evacuated from Vietnam’s densely populated coastal strip in preparation for Doksuri.

Winds exceeded 130km/h, according to Vietnam’s meteorological agency.

"It looks terrible, worse than war time," said Tran Thi Hong, principal of the Ky Xuan kindergarten in Ha Tinh province, which lost its entire roof in the storm. "I could just cry, it took us so long to build this school," she said.

Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces bore the brunt of the storm and power cuts were widespread after the wind brought down electricity poles along with trees and billboards.